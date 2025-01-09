Ground breaks on 'Orange Bowl Field' at Walt Frazier Park in Miami Gardens

In a significant milestone for Miami Gardens, a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 6 marked the official launch of a $2.3 million renovation project to revamp Walt Frazier Park’s football field. Spearheaded by theOrange Bowl Committee in partnership with the City of Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade County, the initiative aims to improve local sports facilities, enhance community engagement, and strengthen the park’s role as a vital community hub.

The football field, a longtime gathering place for local children’s Little League games, is set for an upgrade. The renovation includes synthetic turf football fields, modern playgrounds, walking paths, and enhanced safety features designed to create a safer, more enjoyable environment for young athletes and families. The improvements are expected to offer positive outlets for youth, potentially reducing juvenile crime in the area.

Once completed, the field will be renamed the Orange Bowl Field at Walt Frazier Park, symbolizing the lasting impact of the Orange Bowl’s investment in South Florida. Eric L. Poms, CEO of the Orange Bowl Committee, spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on the organization’s long history with Miami Gardens.

“The Orange Bowl has a long, proud history of engagement with the city, from the stadium to now, Orange Bowl Field at Walt Frazier Park,” Poms said, adding how the organization’s charitable donations have funded millions in community initiatives.

Poms also highlighted the“Orange Bowl Cares program,” which focuses on youth sports, education, community engagement, and legacy projects. Walt Frazier Park is the seventh such project.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris shared his personal connection to the Orange Bowl, recalling how the event inspired him to pursue a college education and play football.

“When I had an opportunity to get a scholarship and play in the Big Eight, I said, ‘Wow, if we win the Big Eight championship, we can go to the Orange Bowl and play before my family and the friends here in the city of Miami Gardens.’”

He praised the Orange Bowl Committee’s ongoing support for youth sports and community development in the city.

“The Orange Bowl epitomizes greatness,” Harris said.

The ceremony also introduced Orange Bowl Committee President-elect Henri Crockett, a former Florida State player and NFL veteran, as the first-ever president and chair of the committee to have actually played in the game.

Crockett, who has coached youth sports in Miami Gardens, reflected on his experience coaching his son, Josiah.

"I never wanted to coach my son, but meeting Coach Rod Mack was the best decision I ever made," Crockett said, adding that the program helped shape young people both as athletes and individuals.

Mack, one of the country's most recognizable youth football coaches who has led the Miami Gardens Ravens youth football league for almost a decade, spoke about the importance of mentorship in youth sports.

"Football saved my life," Mack shared, emphasizing a coach’s impact on young athletes. "It's our duty to give back to the next generation. I gained more from it than I gave to it, and it has been a pleasure to watch young men go through this journey on the football field."

He thanked the community leaders who made the renovations possible, including Miami-Dade District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, a long-time supporter of the park.

"I think we all know how special this park is," Gilbert said. "I was with the Ravens when the park actually started… To understand the Ravens, you have to understand that they're family. They care about how you are developing, who you are becoming, and what you can give back."

Gilbert emphasized the importance of partnerships in achieving such community-driven projects.

"When we had the opportunity to leave a legacy, I insisted it come to Miami Gardens," Gilbert said.

He stressed the importance of the renovation for future generations and its potential to boost tourism in the area.

"What we're doing here is important," he added. "This park is going to be invested in football."

One of the most heartfelt moments came from Walt Frazier, the park's namesake and a legendary coach in Miami Gardens. Frazier, who has mentored countless young athletes throughout his career, spoke emotionally about his journey and the values instilled in the players he worked with.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times Walt Frazier has been an inspiration for many young athletes in the Miami Gardens community.

"I stand here today because of outstanding young people. It's not about how well they played, but how well they worked as a team," Frazier said, recalling the start of his coaching career in 1983. "Our objective was always to change boys to men — good fathers, good husbands, good community members."

Frazier's words resonated with those in attendance, underscoring the importance of mentorship and the lasting influence of positive role models in the community.

"Our players understood what we were trying to accomplish: It was all about competition. We competed from the locker room to the practice field, off the field, on the field, and that was the difference in our program," he said.

Kanika Frazier-Wright, Walt Frazier's daughter, reflected on the event's significance for the community and her family. In an interview with The Miami Times, she shared her thoughts on the park's renovation.

"For the community as a whole, this is a wonderful occasion to give back," Frazier-Wright said. "The Orange Bowl has been such an integral part of the community, and coming to Walt Frazier Park, right alongside Carol City High School where my father coached for many years, and looking over our shoulder at the Hard Rock Stadium, it's full circle."

Frazier-Wright emphasized that while football is important, community development and mentorship are equally significant.

City manager Cameron Benson also spoke about the partnership between the city and private organizations, highlighting how public funds are being used to improve the park while the Orange Bowl Committee invests in the city. He noted that the renovation coincides with the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (CFP), to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"This project is another example of how we're enhancing our parks and creating lasting benefits for the community," Benson said.

The groundbreaking ceremony began a new chapter for Walt Frazier Park, as the Orange Bowl's charitable foundation ensures its long-term impact on the community. The upcoming CFP and showdown between Penn State and Notre Dame on Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium further illustrate the area's ongoing growth and revitalization.