Educators: Are the books in your library being challenged or restricted?

There have been more than 200 book bans across Florida in the past year, according to a report by the advocacy group PEN America. Many of the targeted books are centered around people of color and LGBTQ characters.

Advocates worry there will be even more book challenges under a new state law that goes into effect on July 1, 2022.

WLRN education reporter Kate Payne wants to know how the new state law is affecting you.

Maybe you're an educator whose bookshelf has been challenged or you are a parent who sees this happening in your kid's classroom or school library. Have you already begun to feel the effects of this new law or are you anticipating challenges in the months ahead?

