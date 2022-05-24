© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Educators: Are the books in your library being challenged or restricted?

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Payne,
Katie Lepri Cohen
Published May 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Students at the Sgoil an Taobh Siar primary school in Barvas choose books from the mobile library van. Most school libraries have limited and outdated stock, and the mobile van provides more options.
Celeste Noche
/
NPR
Students choose books from a mobile library van.

There have been more than 200 book bans across Florida in the past year, according to a report by the advocacy group PEN America. Many of the targeted books are centered around people of color and LGBTQ characters.

Advocates worry there will be even more book challenges under a new state law that goes into effect on July 1, 2022.

WLRN education reporter Kate Payne wants to know how the new state law is affecting you.

Maybe you're an educator whose bookshelf has been challenged or you are a parent who sees this happening in your kid's classroom or school library. Have you already begun to feel the effects of this new law or are you anticipating challenges in the months ahead?

Please let us know via the Google form below — we may contact you for a story.

Tags

Education banned booksbooksflorida schoolsFlorida teachersstudentsschoolslibrariesnews
Kate Payne
Kate Payne is WLRN's education reporter
See stories by Kate Payne
Katie Lepri Cohen
Katie Lepri Cohen is WLRN's engagement editor. She previously covered city government and corruption, environment and the arts at the Miami Herald. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Florida International University.
See stories by Katie Lepri Cohen
Related Content
classroom
  1. State targets critical race theory, social justice in social studies textbooks
  2. Only three reviewers rejected math textbooks for CRT violations, but Florida rejected dozens more
  3. Statewide initiative delivers free books to students who need reading help
  4. Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer, Florida’s rejected math textbooks, Islandia Journal