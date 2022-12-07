Palm Beach County school board to address state challenges to LGBTQ+ protections

Florida education leaders are taking aim at several LGBTQ+ protections by the School District of Palm Beach County, calling them a violation of state law and pressing for a response by the end of the week.

School board members are expected to weigh in during their meeting Wednesday afternoon, addressing a letter that Jacob Oliva, senior chancellor at the state Department of Education, sent to Superintendent Mike Burke last month.

Oliva called out three sections in the district’s 104-page LGBTQ+ support guide related to transgender and nonbinary students. The sections outline students' right to use their affirmed name, to participate in sports that align with their gender identity and to use the restroom or locker room that matches their identity. Such policies, the chancellor said, are now at odds with Florida law.

Read more at our news partner, the Palm Beach Post.