© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Palm Beach County school board to address state challenges to LGBTQ+ protections

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Giuseppe Sabella | Palm Beach Post
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST
051022_gender-protest
Greg Lovett
/
Palm Beach Post
People rally in West Palm Beach to oppose the "Don't Say Gay" bill (HB 1557) and other proposed legislation on March 1, 2022.

Florida education leaders are taking aim at several LGBTQ+ protections by the School District of Palm Beach County, calling them a violation of state law and pressing for a response by the end of the week.

School board members are expected to weigh in during their meeting Wednesday afternoon, addressing a letter that Jacob Oliva, senior chancellor at the state Department of Education, sent to Superintendent Mike Burke last month.

Oliva called out three sections in the district’s 104-page LGBTQ+ support guide related to transgender and nonbinary students. The sections outline students' right to use their affirmed name, to participate in sports that align with their gender identity and to use the restroom or locker room that matches their identity. Such policies, the chancellor said, are now at odds with Florida law.

Read more at our news partner, the Palm Beach Post.

Tags
Education LGBTQ RightsPalm Beach County SchoolsPalm Beach CountyNewsLocal News
Giuseppe Sabella | Palm Beach Post
See stories by Giuseppe Sabella | Palm Beach Post
Related Content
DSC09431.JPG
  1. Broward school board member speaks at anti-LGBTQ rally in Fort Lauderdale
  2. DeSantis' office confirms a plan is brewing to shield local taxpayers from Disney fight fallout
  3. How political rhetoric factors into violence against the LGBTQ community