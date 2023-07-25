What do you think of Florida's new African American history standards?

Education standards are changing in Florida.

Under the so called Stop WOKE Act, the state has limited how race can be taught and discussed in schools. Another law prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexuality for all grades.

Last week, the Florida Board of Education approved revised standards for teaching Black history, to align with legislation signed by Gov.Ron DeSantis.

The new curriculum includes instruction on "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." It also focuses more in early grades on achievements of African Americans rather than the injustices they faced through slavery and segregation.

Earlier this year, the state board rejected an Advanced Placement class on African American studies.

Florida officials defended the new standards, saying they reflect the "good, bad and ugly in American history." Critics say the new rules "omit or rewrite key history facts about the Black experience" and are "an insult." One teacher said it presents "half the story and half the truth."

The new standards are meant to guide lessons from kindergarten through high school.

The News Service of Florida and the Associated Press contributed to this report.