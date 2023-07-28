As politics upstages student plays, this Broward theatre company helps performers find their voices

Stara D’Haiti hasn’t always been sure of her path in life. But rehearsing with a Broward theatre company over the past month and a half, the 20-year-old got the feeling that she’s where she’s meant to be.

“Having this space here so close to home has been important for me to release and channel my actual self. And not feel like I'm always hiding,” said D’Haiti, who grew up in South Florida and now attends Stanford University. “So this space has helped a lot … to just be very free.”

The space where she felt that moment of clarity is the Young, Gifted and Brave program put on by Brévo Theatre, which was founded in 2021 by two students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

The summer intensive is geared toward students ages 14 to 22, offering master classes, one-on-one coaching, professional headshots — and a place to perform.

At a time when Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican lawmakers are imposing restrictions on what can be taught in classrooms, school arts programs are facing political pressure as well.

Now some student performers like D’Haiti are turning to this Pompano Beach-based theatre company to help them find their voice and find themselves by stepping into the lives of other characters.

‘Fulfilling a need in the community’

“This was about fulfilling a need in the community, providing a space for young actors, dancers, performers of color,” said TM Pride, one of the co-founders of Brévo. “To let them see they're capable of doing this too, right? A Black man can do this too. A Hispanic girl can do this too, right? A nonbinary individual can do this role too. And be … phenomenal.”

Zaire Brown is heading off to the Manhattan School of Music in the fall. He says Brévo helped show him what’s possible for Black artists.

“Especially by two Black men leading it, it’s most definitely amazing,” Brown said. “And it's … what's the word? Foreshadowing. Like I can see myself do it.”

Kate Payne / WLRN Stara D'Haiti, Zaire Brown and Gina Ruiz are among the performers in Brévo Theatre's Young, Gifted and Brave program.

In an industry that’s been historically dominated by white stories and white characters, Brown has felt that many roles are closed off to him. But not at Brévo.

“A lot of these musicals are more on the white side. Not really for the brown community,” Brown said. “We're doing musicals that I won't be able to do on a professional level. And now I'm able to.”

“We're working on pieces from MJ the Musical, from A Chorus Line, from Into the Woods, Shrek,” Brown said with a smile. “The pieces are so diverse.”

Taylor Graham, who’s heading to FAMU in the fall, has been rehearsing the song “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid. She says the piece resonates with her, after missing out on so much of her educational experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I relate to Ariel a lot actually,” Graham said. “I’m living my … at the end of the “Part of Your World” song, where I’m getting to go where I wanted to go.”

The song has a special significance this year, after Disney released a new live action version of the film starring Halle Bailey as Ariel — the first Black Disney princess since the studio released The Princess and the Frog in 2009.

“It’s good to see representation because we never really see that as being African American,” Graham said. “Seeing that now is definitely amazing for sure.”

Courtesy: Brévo Theatre / Brévo Theatre's Young, Gifted and Brave youth program offers young performers one-one-one coaching, masterclasses, professional headshots and a place to perform.

Political drama upstages student performances across the country

Of course, the theatre is not immune to political pressure.

As activists and lawmakers are targeting novels and history books that center on people of color and LGBTQ characters, some schools are even being forced to cancel plays and musicals.

A national survey of theatre educators published in June found that 67 percent said censorship concerns are influencing what shows they’ll put on in the upcoming school year.

D’Haiti says she understands the pressure schools are under.

“Teachers can't do much. They have tight constraints. And I think students also understand that, out of respect for their educators,” D’Haiti said.

That’s why spaces like Brévo are needed, D’Haiti added.

“Where the school system is falling short, I think programs like this are the ones left to like pick up the slack and kind of rescue students,” she said.”

Gina Ruiz is a rising junior at South Broward High School. As one of the younger students in Brévo's summer program, Gina will still be around to see the effect that politics could have on high school theatre.

“As a person of color and also being queer has really, really affected how I feel when it comes to seeing what my future is going to be like, and it's almost terrifying,” Gina said. “It is terrifying, in fact. But even in these times of oppression and censorship, you can still see these queer voices shine through.”

Courtesy: Brévo Theatre / At a time when arts programs in public schools are facing a wave of censorship and political pressure, young performers say they're grateful to have a space like Brévo Theatre to express themselves.

IF YOU GO

The performers in Brévo Theatre's Young, Gifted and Brave program are putting on a Broadway revue Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29 at Broward College’s Bailey Hall. For tickets and more information, go to brevotheatre.org.

WHAT: Brévo Theatre’s Young, Gifted and Brave youth theatre program presents “Brévo for Broadway”

WHEN: Friday July 28 at 7 pm & Saturday July 29 at 2 pm and 7 pm

WHERE: Bailey Hall at Broward College, 3501 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314

