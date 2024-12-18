Broward Schools bans all religious signs after 'Satan' lawsuit, adds Hindu holiday

No signs from religious organizations will be allowed to hang on school campuses in Broward, the school board voted Tuesday.

The 8-1 decision comes after an advocate sued the district after it denied his request to hang a banner that read ‘Satan Loves the First Amendmen,' while signs from Christian churches were allowed to hang.

The new policy outlines “inappropriate” banners including, but not limited to, religious organizations and political candidates.

“Examples of inappropriate sponsorship banners/signages include and are not limited to: churches; organizations which as its primary function furthers, promotes or seeks to establish a religious tenet or position about religion or spirituality including agnosticism, atheism or satanism; persons seeking political office; organizations which as its primary function furthers or promotes or supports political causes…”

In his lawsuit against the district earlier this year, Timothy “Chaz” Stevens said the district engaged in viewpoint discrimination when it denied his Satan banner. “It's all or nothing,” Stevens told WLRN, “so if they want in, I should get in.”

Stevens told WLRN the vote in favor of the new policy doesn’t affect his planned course of action. He intends to follow through with the federal lawsuit, insisting his civil rights were violated.

“The journey continues,” he said after the new policy passed. “I’m not going away.”

Kevin Goldberg, First Amendment Specialist from the nonpartisan group Freedom Forum, said the law is on Stevens’ side.

“The First Amendment has always meant that all viewpoints — religious, political — any viewpoints of any kind have to be treated equally. The First Amendment is viewpoint neutral,” Goldberg said.

At the Tuesday meeting, the board also approved next year’s academic calendar. The calendar finishes the first semester before winter break begins, adds ten minutes to the length of day for middle school — and breaks for Diwali, a major Hindu holiday.

The longer day adds instructional time that will allow a cushion for severe weather days and time for early release days. High school and elementary school days would not be extended.

'Right to advertise'

The signage policy change goes against a recent wave of conservative Christians pushing for expressions of faith in public, like the struck-down Louisiana law that would’ve required the Ten Commandments to hang in classrooms.

Before the change passed, churches were already arguing their constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech would be violated.

School Board member Brenda Fam of District 6 agreed. She was the sole vote against the new policy, favoring the previous one allowing religious and political signage.

Churches, Fam said during the meeting, “have the right to promote and advertise because you're allowing other vendors to do that.”

