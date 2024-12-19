© 2024 WLRN
DeSantis announces 176 additional Purple Star School designations

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during a press conference Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during a press conference Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.

Several Florida school districts are being recognized as one of the state’s top counties for military students and their families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday at Callaway Elementary School to announce that the Bay County School district received the Purple Star School District designation.

DeSantis said the award goes to counties that offer various military programs, for service members and their kids.

"This is only given to schools that strive to offer extensive support for military families," said DeSantis.

One hundred and seventy-six schools received the Purple Star Designation on Tuesday. Additionally, five school districts, including Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, have earned the Florida Purple Star School District designation established this year.

Schools and districts will maintain their designation as a Purple Star School of Distinction or Purple Star School District for three school years.

To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction designation, schools are required to maintain the following:

  • A military point-of-contact to serve as a liaison for military families
  • A school webpage for military students and families that includes specifically-focused resources like academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities
  • A student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school;
  • Professional development training for staff to identify and respond to the needs of military families
  • 5% open-enrollment seats for military students and families; and
  • Three elective opportunities to further support military families, such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program, among others.


