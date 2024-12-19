DeSantis announces 176 additional Purple Star School designations

Several Florida school districts are being recognized as one of the state’s top counties for military students and their families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday at Callaway Elementary School to announce that the Bay County School district received the Purple Star School District designation.

DeSantis said the award goes to counties that offer various military programs, for service members and their kids.

An additional 176 schools in Florida have earned the Purple Star School of Distinction designation for going above and beyond to meet the needs of military families. Since Florida established this program in 2021, nearly 400 schools throughout our state have earned the Purple… pic.twitter.com/MJSOWoz7Hh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 17, 2024

"This is only given to schools that strive to offer extensive support for military families," said DeSantis.

One hundred and seventy-six schools received the Purple Star Designation on Tuesday. Additionally, five school districts, including Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, have earned the Florida Purple Star School District designation established this year.

Governor Ron DeSantis Recognizes Purple Star Schools and Districts https://t.co/E4QV92V441 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 17, 2024

Schools and districts will maintain their designation as a Purple Star School of Distinction or Purple Star School District for three school years.

To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction designation, schools are required to maintain the following:

A military point-of-contact to serve as a liaison for military families

A school webpage for military students and families that includes specifically-focused resources like academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities

A student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school;

Professional development training for staff to identify and respond to the needs of military families

5% open-enrollment seats for military students and families; and

Three elective opportunities to further support military families, such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program, among others.



For a complete list of all Purple Star schools, click here.

