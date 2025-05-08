Degrees of love: A Haitian mother-daughter duo marks Mother's Day with shared academic triumph

For Marnatha Ternier and her daughter, Hillary Pierre, this Mother’s Day will be more than flowers and brunch — it will be a celebration of perseverance, womanhood and a shared family dream realized side-by-side.

On Saturday, Ternier, a 48-year-old mother of three, former minister of Haitians Living Abroad, public servant and author, will graduate with her Master’s in Public Administration. Her daughter, Pierre, is a 23-year-old clinical services coordinator at Barry University’s CARE Center receiving her MBA in Finance. Hand in hand, the two will cross the stage together before receiving their diplomas.

“Walking alongside my daughter, I think, is one of the most meaningful milestones of my life as a mother,” Ternier said. “Yes, earning a degree is an academic achievement, but it’s the strength of a shared journey marked by sacrifice, resilience and unwavering support. We didn’t just finish the race — we built a legacy of perseverance and hope, together.”

A shared path

The duo’s parallel academic journey began with Pierre’s enrollment, followed just six months later by her mother’s. But Ternier’s education has been decades in the making. She recalls becoming pregnant in 12th grade but still passing her baccalaureate exam and entering university. Despite the hardship, she not only completed her studies but thrived.

“It was really hard for me,” Ternier remembers. “And I get my bachelor's degree, then a different certificate, and two other bachelor's degrees.”

(Courtesy of Hillary Pierre) From left to right, Marnatha Ternier, Hillary Pierre and her father, Nossirel Pierre.

Her dedication to learning wasn’t about prestige — it was about preparing for public service. While working at a bank in Haiti, she realized she needed more formal training and pursued a degree in Marketing and Public Relations. Ternier now holds bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science, Marketing and Public Relations, and certificates in Professional Banking and Finance, and Accounting Operations.

Years later, after arriving in the United States and watching her daughter succeed at Barry University, Ternier’s spark for education reignited.

“When I came here and Hillary stood here at Barry, I could see the transformation in her,” she said. “It was totally different, and that was my first motivation.”

But she had deeper reasons, too.

“My second motivation was — I say, you know what? I wanna prepare myself to serve my country for a greater purpose and skill,” she said.

Ternier plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Governance and Policy to deepen her knowledge of leadership and public systems.

For Pierre, her mom is an inspiration and her lead example.

“Her fighting and working so hard just to be able to work to get to where she is today, inspired me to want to not only do the same, but also go beyond that,” Pierre said. “I would say just seeing my mom as a boss leader that she is, inspired me to go for my academics, and it's inspiring me to further my education and go for my PhD.”

Pierre hopes to pursue a doctorate in Organizational Leadership, specializing in human resources.

‘My backbone’

Returning to school wasn’t easy for Ternier. Even while studying, she never stopped writing and publishing in French. Her first book, “La Trans Des Masques” — a fictional story rooted in spiritual, political and personal realities — was released as she began graduate studies in the U.S. Life didn’t slow down, followed by the stress of balancing coursework, literary success and devastating news from home.

“I think I had a test and I had to go to Haiti for two days for a book fair, which is the biggest book fair, and I was the second bestseller. I had to do it at the same time as managing my 12-year-old,” Ternier said. “The gangs took over my house while I was here, so it was a lot.”

Through it all, Pierre remained her mother’s steady support.

“She was always there with me when I needed her the most,” Ternier said. “During this journey, she carried me, stayed up late at midnight to register for classes while I was sleeping, and when I struggled last time, she sat beside me, calming me, helping me.”

As Pierre juggled full-time work and studies, she watched her mother similarly persevere through a demanding curriculum while working and being a full-time mom.

“I come home and she's behind the screen. She's been there the whole day, and she's like, ‘I'm so tired,’ and I'm just like, ‘Mom, don't get discouraged. You got this,’” Pierre said.

For this mother-daughter duo, the experience of the journey strengthened their already tight bond.

“My mom is my best friend,” Pierre said. “She’s my backbone, my support system. If I feel overwhelmed with school work, with my professional work, she's always there for me. She's always ready to jump any hoops that need to be jumped through.”

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / Miami Times Staff Writer The duo said that sharing a path in education has strengthened their bond.

More than a degree

Beyond their studies, the pair shares passions that bind them. Cooking is a favorite pastime — Pierre handles American dishes, while Ternier brings the flavor of Haitian cuisine.

Ternier remembers a younger Pierre helping her back in Haiti.

Hillary Pierre alongside Barry University CARE Center peers.(Instagram@barryucarecenter)

“I had a restaurant back home, and when I have a wedding, or any kind of reception, Hillary will always be right there next to me helping and taking matters into her little hands,” Ternier said.

The family also founded a youth foundation in Haiti to serve students who lacked access to resources like electricity and the internet. The center offers a conference room, internet access and free reading, writing and entrepreneurship workshops. As an author, Ternier mentors students one-on-one, helping them develop literary skills and build confidence.

Pierre said her mother’s impact on their community left a lasting impression.

Hillary Pierre and Marnatha Ternier explained how they've carried each other throughout their journey toward master's degrees./ (Courtesy of Hillary Pierre)

“When she was a minister of Haitians Living Abroad, just seeing the impact that my mom was able to do on the community and the youth itself was very memorable for me,” Pierre said. “She broke a lot of biases, with being a female in a male-dominated position, and they underestimated her, but she broke that underestimation.”

Intergenerational empowerment

Pierre and Ternier are teaching a valuable lesson — that you’re never too old to learn — in addition to the importance of intergenerational empowerment. Their story emphasizes the need to uplift one another with every step forward.

“For our community, I feel like we can be very inspiring just from moving from home and furthering our education here. It can be inspiring to many young girls,” Pierre said. “We need hope back home, and I feel like we can be that little fresh air of hope for our people and inspire them to push through. It's also about us building a legacy for our individual selves and our family.”

Ternier agrees — this moment is about more than just personal triumph, but a generational investment as well.

“As a mother with three children, working full-time, running a business and still going to school, I want young women to see that it’s possible,” she said. “I was born and raised in Haiti. And look at me today, and look at my kids. It took strength. It took sacrifices.”

Saturday’s graduation will mark a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for both women.

“It’s the golden moment,” Pierre said. “It’s very special for me just to be able to share that with my mom. We’re crossing the stage. We’re crossing the line — together.”