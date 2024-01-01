Elections 2024: Know Your Federal, State Candidates

Want to know which candidates are in your district and what they stand for? For the federal and state races in the 2024 election cycle, the WLRN News team and our public media partners across Florida have put together this guide to help you decide who gets your vote.

We have gathered details like campaign contributions, candidate websites, their priorities and the stance they have on issues like the environment and property insurance. We also asked every one of them where they fall on the six constitutional amendments being considered this November.

Below, you can find which districts you are in for these races and information on candidates for the contested seats for the Aug. 20 primaries. We will be updating entries as and when we receive more information. Let us know what local concerns you have as you look to vote in this cycle.