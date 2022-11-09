With Democrats' win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

Updated November 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM ET

Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has now won reelection to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press has called.

The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly netted another 8,000 votes out of the latest batch of 80,000 votes from Maricopa County, Arizona's largest.

All eyes are now on Nevada, where tens of thousands of votes continue to be tabulated and the race has tightened. New batches today in Nevada have shrunk Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to fewer than 2,000 votes, or 0.2 percentage points. There is a path for Cortez Masto to pull ahead with 7% of the vote still out.

If Democrats can pull off both Nevada and Arizona, they would retain control of the Senate without needing to win Georgia, which is officially headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Control of the House is still also unknown. Several new races in the West have been called today, and so far, Democrats have mostly swept. The Associated Press, which makes the calls NPR reports, called all three competitive House races in Nevada, for Democrats, for example. Those were seats Republicans thought they could flip.

At this point, Republicans are still on a path to a majority, but a slim one — likely anywhere from 1 to 7 seats. But there are still millions of votes to count in California, so final numbers likely won't be known for days at least. Remarkably, Democrats have a longshot chance at retaining control, but they would need some races where Republicans are leading to shift in their favor for that to happen.

Here's where things stand, by the numbers (as of Friday, 8:23 p.m. ET):

The Senate: Republicans 49, Democrats 47, Independents 2, Uncalled 2

Democrats are +2 with their flips of the Pennsylvania and Arizona Senate races. That means Democrats need to win just one of Nevada or Georgia, Republicans need to win both.

What's left

Arizona: The AP this evening has called the race for Kelly (D), as Kelly's lead expanded with the latest batch out of Maricopa County.

Nevada: The margin continues to close here. Adam Laxalt (R) leads incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D) by less than 2,000 votes, with 93% of the vote in. We are expecting more results through the evening, so watch this space. We may not know the final result for days, though, because Nevada is accepting mail-in votes postmarked by Election Day and received up to Saturday at 5 p.m. local time — and voters also have a couple of days to "cure" ballots, if needed. State law allows, for example, if a mail ballot is opened and someone's signature isn't there or doesn't appear to match, that voter would be contacted to correct it.

Alaska: This has been added to the Republican total even though the race is not settled yet, because both leading candidates are Republicans, so this will stay in GOP hands. The question is at this point: which Republican. Incumbent Lisa Murkowski (R) trails Kelly Tshibaka (R) by less than 2 percentage points, or just under 3,000 votes, with 80% in. If neither candidate gets above 50%, this goes to a ranked-choice re-tabulation Nov. 23. Murkowski would likely be favored to win that.

Georgia: Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker (R) are headed to a runoff because neither surpassed 50% on the ballot. Warnock missed the threshold by just under 23,000 votes.

The House: Republicans 211, Democrats 200, Uncalled 24

For control of the House, either party needs to reach 218 seats. Republicans need a net of 5 seats to take control. They are on track to do that, BUT likely only with a 1- to 7-seat majority at this point. We likely won't know the full margin though for days because there are still five million ballots in California alone still to count.

Republicans need to win 7 more seats to get there, or 29% of the remaining uncalled seats.

Current net pickups: R+8. (They have flipped 14 competitive seats to Democrats' 6, according to the Associated Press.)

Where they're winning: Republicans currently have flipped (14) or are winning (3) in 17 seats. Democrats have flipped (6) or are winning (3) in nine seats — for R+8.

Estimated Republican pick up: 6 to 12 seats. That would give Republicans just a 1- to 7-seat majority.

What's left: Of the 32 uncalled races, Democrats are expected to win most of them. But there are 15 competitive races we are monitoring where the party that holds the seat is currently leading. Half of those are within 2 points, so things could change. If they do, we will update the estimate.

Notable: One of those races with a razor-thin margin is Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat. She had been trailing, but is now up by 1,100 votes, and the race appears to be trending in her direction.

NOTE: Please keep in mind that these numbers are fluid and will change as votes continue to roll in. See the latest results here.

