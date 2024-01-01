SPANISH PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE



3:00 PM Entre Mujeres

Talk show dedicated to highlighting the participation of the Hispanic woman in the professional world, current local, national, and international issues. Hosted by Martha Lucia Gomez

3:30 PM Ante Usted

Talk show dedicated to the discussion of issues related to criminal justice, consumer protection, drug abuse, and other issues related to the judicial system. Hosted by Ana Fernández.

4:00 PM Colombia al Día

Interview program dealing with economic, political, and social issues in Colombia and the Colombian community in South Florida. Hosted by Enrique Cordoba.

4:30 PM Cuba y su Historia

Talk show explores with historical issues, current events and socio-cultural situations in Cuba. Hosted by Alberto Muller.

5:00 PM El Show de Pedro Roman

A musical multi-cultural series featuring interviews with local performers, artist, and musicians. Hosted by Ernesto DeOtero.

5:30 PM Opiniones

Interview program addressing the political and economic, and national issues on an international scale. Hosted by Pedro Corzo

6:00 PM Comentando

Discussion program that explores a variety of topics for the Latin community with particular focus on themes close to the heart of the Nicaraguan community. Hosted by Dina Diaz.

6:30 PM Foro 17

Interview program dealing with economic, political, and social issues in our community. Hosted by Alexis Ortiz.