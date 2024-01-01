WLRN En Español programs Entre Mujeres, Ante Usted, Colombia al Dia, Cuba y su Historia, El Show de Pedro Roman, Opiniones, Comentando, and Foro 17 can be seen every Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. South Florida's diverse community can view an eclectic and informative variety of Spanish language content.
SPANISH PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE
3:00 PM Entre Mujeres
Talk show dedicated to highlighting the participation of the Hispanic woman in the professional world, current local, national, and international issues. Hosted by Martha Lucia Gomez
3:30 PM Ante Usted
Talk show dedicated to the discussion of issues related to criminal justice, consumer protection, drug abuse, and other issues related to the judicial system. Hosted by Ana Fernández.
4:00 PM Colombia al Día
Interview program dealing with economic, political, and social issues in Colombia and the Colombian community in South Florida. Hosted by Enrique Cordoba.
4:30 PM Cuba y su Historia
Talk show explores with historical issues, current events and socio-cultural situations in Cuba. Hosted by Alberto Muller.
5:00 PM El Show de Pedro Roman
A musical multi-cultural series featuring interviews with local performers, artist, and musicians. Hosted by Ernesto DeOtero.
5:30 PM Opiniones
Interview program addressing the political and economic, and national issues on an international scale. Hosted by Pedro Corzo
6:00 PM Comentando
Discussion program that explores a variety of topics for the Latin community with particular focus on themes close to the heart of the Nicaraguan community. Hosted by Dina Diaz.
6:30 PM Foro 17
Interview program dealing with economic, political, and social issues in our community. Hosted by Alexis Ortiz.