Mosquito experts advise caution, prevention during hurricane season

Experts are anticipating a very active hurricane season. That’s good news for the world’s deadliest animal.

The mosquito kills 700,000 people annually each year by spreading diseases like Malaria, Dengue Fever, and more. The Florida Department of Health issued nine mosquito-borne illness advisories last year. Historically, most of those advisories come during hurricane season.

Florida Mosquito Control Association President Richard Weaver said mosquitos can more easily infest areas around residential areas when there is standing water.

“A lot of the mosquito calls that the districts get are homegrown mosquitoes, and a lot of the homegrown mosquitoes are the ones that actualy carry diseases. So, emptying buckets, checking your gutters to see if they're clogged, flowerpots, all those different things can be containing mosquito larva,” he said.

Aside from that prevention, wearing long, loose clothes outdoors and using mosquito repellents can deter bites and prevent the spread.

