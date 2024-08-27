Fighting climate change? City offers safe, green passage

West Palm Beach cuts ribbon on $2.5 million path from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to downtown along Clear Lake.

After more than 20 years, $2.5 million and 148 newly planted trees, West Palm Beach opened a bicycle and walking trail along Clear Lake from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to downtown.

Why it’s important: The 1.5-mile Clear Lake Trail promises cyclists and pedestrians an alternative to driving and a shortcut to downtown along a scenic and safe route.

What they’re saying: “It’s also a wonderful recreational trail, allowing individuals and families all around the city to get outside, walk, bike and commune with nature,” Mayor Keith James announced at the Aug. 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city cobbled together a patchwork of grants to make it happen:



$1.38 million from the Florida Department of Transportation through the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

$600,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

$499,000 and $41,812 in separate city contributions.

$75,000 from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to plant trees.

West Palm Beach Map shows the path of the Clear Lake Trail.

The trees are expected to help the city meet its greenhouse gas reduction target of net zero by 2050, said Penni Redford, the city’s climate change and resilience manager.

“It is a way to help us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from climate change because it’s getting people out of their cars and biking and walking, being more healthy,” Redford said.

The city selected native plants to line the trail to assure their roots and droppings don’t interfere with the water system. The city’s drinking water supply collects in Clear Lake before feeding into the nearby water treatment plant.

What they planted:

36 live oak

20 East Palatka holly

25 wild tamarind

23 mahogany

26 gumbo limbo

18 green buttonwood

Mary Rasura / Stet The Clear Lake Trail offers a safe path to downtown West Palm Beach.

The project pleased Ross Harness, president of the nonprofit advocacy group Connect West Palm Beach.

“This trail is a tangible example of what a safe, off-street protected trail can look like, setting a standard that we hope to replicate in other parts of the city,” Harness told Stet News in an email.

Yes, but: Joe Minicozzi, who served as the city’s urban designer from March 1998 to February 2003 and runs Urban 3 in Asheville, N.C., recalls plans for the path as part of a more extensive urban trail network reaching as far west as the Grassy Waters Preserve west of Florida’s Turnpike.

“So I guess a trail around a couple lakes is a ‘win,’ but it could have been so, so much bigger,” Minicozzi told Stet News. “It’s pretty hard for me to celebrate it.”

The city plans to seek more money to extend the trail along other parts of Clear Lake and Lake Mangonia, spokesperson Diane Papadakos wrote in an email.

And the mayor said plans call for a boardwalk to reach from Okeechobee Boulevard to Australian Avenue.

West Palm resident Holly Jarboe said at the event that she likes to have a safe place to ride her bike.

“It’s not that we’re super urban, but it is dangerous to be on the road sometimes with your bike, so to have something that’s a little more designated for that is really cool,” she said.