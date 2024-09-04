Miami Beach officials propose changes to sea turtle ordinance

A number of threatened or endangered sea turtles nest and lay their eggs on Miami Beach.

Officials are proposing changes to the city’s sea turtle ordinance from 2006 to reduce how often hatchlings are led away from the ocean after becoming disoriented by artificial lights. If they get lost, they’re likely to become dehydrated or preyed upon.

Amy Knowles, the city’s chief resilience officer, said some of the proposals would require window treatments for certain condos near the beach to reduce interior light brightness.

"This would allow our code enforcement team to make a visit to give the education and to hopefully change that behavior," Knowles said. "If it doesn't change over time, then, then yes, that person could potentially have to go to the special magistrate."

A magistrate enforces city codes.

Miami Beach commissioners will have a first reading of the amended ordinance on Sept. 11. Sea turtle season lasts through the end of Oct. 31st.

READ MORE: New protections for the Rice’s Whale in the Gulf of Mexico delayed until December