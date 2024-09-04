© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
wlrn 400px logo
News in Brief
Latest breaking news and stories from Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. For WLRN's in-depth reporting, and news coverage from across Florida, go to WLRN.org.

Miami Beach officials propose changes to sea turtle ordinance

WLRN Public Media | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT
"Harris," an egg-bearing female hawksbill sea turtle, swims underwater Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after being released in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Key Largo, Fla. The 171-pound reptile, estimated to be well over 50 years old, was rescued earlier in December with a large fishing lure embedded in its shoulder and was taken to the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital for treatment. Prior to its release, the critically endangered hawksbill was fitted with a satellite tracker to gather data on where it will likely nest and lay eggs. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Haylie Dawson/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)
Haylie Dawson
/
Florida Keys News Bureau
"Harris," an egg-bearing female hawksbill sea turtle, swims underwater Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after being released in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Key Largo, Fla. The 171-pound reptile, estimated to be well over 50 years old, was rescued earlier in December with a large fishing lure embedded in its shoulder and was taken to the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital for treatment. Prior to its release, the critically endangered hawksbill was fitted with a satellite tracker to gather data on where it will likely nest and lay eggs. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Haylie Dawson/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

A number of threatened or endangered sea turtles nest and lay their eggs on Miami Beach.

Officials are proposing changes to the city’s sea turtle ordinance from 2006 to reduce how often hatchlings are led away from the ocean after becoming disoriented by artificial lights. If they get lost, they’re likely to become dehydrated or preyed upon.

Amy Knowles, the city’s chief resilience officer, said some of the proposals would require window treatments for certain condos near the beach to reduce interior light brightness.

"This would allow our code enforcement team to make a visit to give the education and to hopefully change that behavior," Knowles said. "If it doesn't change over time, then, then yes, that person could potentially have to go to the special magistrate."

A magistrate enforces city codes.

Miami Beach commissioners will have a first reading of the amended ordinance on Sept. 11. Sea turtle season lasts through the end of Oct. 31st.

READ MORE: New protections for the Rice’s Whale in the Gulf of Mexico delayed until December

Sign up for WLRN’s environment newsletter Field Notes to receive our insider’s guide for living in South Florida’s changing landscape. Get original reporting and recaps, with context, delivered to your inbox every Friday. Subscribe here.
Environment
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care, as well as Surfside and Miami Beach politics for the station. Contact Verónica at vzaragovia@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
More On This Topic