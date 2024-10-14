WLRN's 'Bright Lit Place' podcast part of University of Miami Rosenstiel School conference series

This coming Wednesday, Oct. 16, the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School and its signature Climate Café series will feature the first of two panel discussions on the award-winning WLRN podcast, A Bright Lit Place, reported by Jenny Staletovich.

The six-episode podcast explored the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2000, when the U.S. set out on one of the most ambitious environmental projects ever attempted: to wind back the clock and make the Everglades function like it once did — in 1900. The plan could have given Florida a 20-year head start on climate change, but that didn't happen, reported WLRN’s Staletovich.

READ MORE: Bright Lit Place podcast

Bright Lit Place aired locally on WLRN and aired nationally on NPR.

The first panel discussion will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning at 4 p.m. with a reception. The program follows at 4:30 p.m. The second panel discussion will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, also beginning at 4 p.m. with a reception followed by the program at 4:30 p.m.

The WLRN podcast, Bright Lit Place, is part of the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.

On the panel on Wednesday will be Staletovich, along with Thomas Van Lent, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Friends of the Everglades, Curtis Osceola, Chief of Staff, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

The events are free and open to the public.

