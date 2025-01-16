‘Putting it to work’: FPL, Miami-Dade aim to reduce aquifer water usage at Turkey Point

Miami-Dade County and Florida Power and Light (FPL) officials Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new facility aimed at making the Turkey Point power plant more resilient.

The new “Clean Water Recovery Center” is the product of a public-private partnership between the county and FPL.

“Through this project, we are giving new life to water,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during Wednesday’s commissioning ceremony.

What would have been wastewater that got treated at the county’s South District Wastewater Treatment Plant and released into the ocean is now pumped via an 8-and-a-half mile pipe system into FPL’s Turkey Point plant near Homestead.

The treated wastewater gets a second cleaning through the new system where nutrients and solids are removed and the water is clarified. Then, it’s used to cool off Turkey Point’s natural gas power generators.

“This is part of the largest water infrastructure project in Florida’s history,” Levine Cava said. “We’re repurposing highly treated wastewater from our South district wastewater treatment plant and instead of just throwing it away, discarding it, we’re putting it to work.”

Julia Cooper / WLRN FPL and Miami-Dade County officials cut the ribbon at the new water recovery center at Turkey Point.

The water recovery center reuses an average of 10 million gallons a day, and is capable of processing up to 15 million gallons daily.