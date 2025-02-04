Miami-Dade County plants two microforests at The Underline

Miami-Dade County’s Underline Project just got funding to plant and maintain two microforests.

The small and dense forests planted in urban and rural areas aim to increase tree canopy.

The $300,000 grant for the Underline’s microforests was awarded by TD Bank.

The Underline is a pedestrian and cycling path that stretches underneath the county’s Metrorail route. A majority of the path is open to the public, with the final portion of the trail expected to be completed by 2026.

One of the microforests has already been planted, near Southwest 88th Street and U.S. 1, just a short walk south from the Dadeland North Station.

The other is expected to break ground soon on U.S.-1 and Ludlam Road.

Overall, it will create 2,600 square feet of forest, with more than 1,300 native plants and trees.

