Florida will hold its first-ever Abortion Fund Day at the Capitol as Senate passes 6-week ban

Abortion advocates will meet with legislators at Florida’s Capitol to educate them about funds used to help people access abortion care in the state.

Florida’s first ever Abortion Fund Day is designed to teach legislators about funds that help people pay for the procedures and other associated costs.

Florida Access Network Director Stephanie Loraine Piñeiro runs one of these funds in the Orlando area.

She says abortion funds will be crucial moving forward, especially if a six-week abortion ban becomes law driving people to leave the state for an abortion. She said the system is already under a lot of pressure since the 15-week ban went into effect.

“Currently, we are maxed out on our March budget," said Loraine Piñeiro. "So, we're reopening for new clients on April 10. And that happens often with many organizations that do the work that we do.”

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani echoed the importance of these funds in a post-Roe world.

“And in the interim, as we fight to restore abortion rights in Florida, we need this this type of resource to ensure that people are not forced into giving birth against their will, and that they actually have an opportunity to still make this decision despite the new hurdles and barriers and criminality in their way.”

The Florida Access Network estimate it can cost about $1,000 dollars to travel to get an abortion in another state. And then the abortion itself can cost anywhere from an additional $7,000 to $10,000 dollars.

Several Democratic leaders and abortion rights advocates were arrested late Monday night after peacefully protesting the six-week ban.

