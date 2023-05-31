North Miami Beach mayor voted illegally, says Miami-Dade State Attorney

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo was arrested and charged with voting illegally three times last year, the Miami−Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

At the time he voted in North Miami Beach, DeFillipo was not a city resident because he had moved to a new home in Broward County, said Miami−Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle at a news conference in Miami.

Using property and cell phone records, Miami−Dade investigators said DeFillipo and his wife sold their North Miami Beach residence in December 2021 and bought a home in Davie in July 2022. He later illegally voted in three North Miami Beach elections — the primary, the general and the run−off.

He was charged with three felony counts of being an “unqualified elector.” His bond was set at $15,000.

DeFillipo previously said the votes were “an oversight.”

"I totally forgot, it was an oversight and I had it fixed immediately when I noticed," DeFillipo told NBC6 earlier this year. "We’re human, we make mistakes."

The city of North Miami Beach released a statement late Wednesday said city officials “are focused on earning your confidence back.”

“The City of North Miami Beach will watch closely as the legal process runs its course,” the statement said. “To rebuild trust in this community is no small feat however, we are focused on earning your confidence back.”