After racial gerrymandering ruling, residents can get involved in Miami's new district map

A federal judge has denied the City of Miami's attempt to hold onto its district map, which has been accused of being "racially gerrymandered," and now community groups are looking for resident input on their vision for Miami's next map.

Last month, Judge K. Michael Moore ordered Miami's administration to toss out its map of the city's five commission districts after plaintiffs represented by the ACLU of Florida argued that the city drew the map predominantly on the basis of race.

The judge agreed with a report that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in their allegation, based largely on comments from commissioners during public meetings.

Commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Joe Carollo spoke at length about preserving three Hispanic districts, one Black district and one white district during commission meetings with map consultant Miguel De Grandy.

The City appealed Judge Moore's decision on May 31 and requested he hold off on enforcing his order pending the appeal. Following a status conference with the judge on Friday, ACLU of Florida attorney Nicholas Warren said the judge had "indicated he would deny that motion", but there have been no updates to the case docket to confirm that.

Consulting the community over new maps

The plaintiffs, which include advocacy groups Engage Miami and the Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), came up with their own ideas for "logical" district shapes late last month. Their two proposed maps attempt to use natural boundaries such as the Miami River and major roadways as borders for the districts.

The groups plan to hold a community forum Monday night at 6:30 p.m. to show these maps to the community at Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church, in Coconut Grove.

Reverend Nathaniel Robinson III, the pastor at Greater St. Paul and a plaintiff in the case, spoke at the Friday press conference along with Warren. He spoke to the greater mission of the lawsuit, responding to "narratives" he said were being used to cast the case as a Coconut Grove-driven affair.

"The truth is that every citizen, every resident in the city of Miami deserves meaningful and equitable representation within our city limits. And so our case is not just about one community or one neighborhood. Our case was about the totality of the city of Miami and all of its residents," Robinson said.

The City and the plaintiffs have been ordered to meet for mediation before June 23 and come to an agreement about a new map. If they can't agree, Miami must submit its own map that complies with the U.S. Constitution by June 30.

A non-racially gerrymandered map must be in place by Aug.1 to have enough time before the local elections in November, according to a Friday scheduling order by Judge Moore.