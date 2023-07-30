Federal judge sides with voting groups in drawing new Miami election map

A federal judge rejected the City of Miami's proposed map of voting districts and ruled in favor of local civic advocacy groups that filed suit charging the city commission with packing Black and Hispanic voters into certain districts.

U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore on Sunday issued his ruling siding with plaintiffs, a collection of Miami residents and local advocacy groups that includes Engage Miami, and adopted one of their proposed maps ahead of local elections set for November

The new map makes Miami's five commission districts more compact than they had been under the city's design. Notably, the map puts all of the Coconut Grove neighborhood back together into District 2, a major point of contention. The neighborhood had been split into three separate districts last year, leading to backlash from the civically active residents.

The plaintiffs sued the city late last year, accusing the commission of violating the U.S. Constitution by drawing voting districts based predominantly on race. In commission meetings during the redistricting process, commissioners discussed keeping Districts 1, 3 and 4 Hispanic, while maintaining District 5 mostly Black, and keeping District 2 as the "Anglo" seat.

In May, Moore ruled that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on their racial gerrymandering claim, and the city would have to draft a new map for the upcoming elections.

READ MORE: Federal judge throws out Miami district map over allegations of racial gerrymandering

In his order, Moore said the city gave no valid arguments as to why the plaintiffs' proposed maps did not meet the legal requirements under the U.S. Constitution.

"Defendant does not even attempt to rebut Plaintiffs’ claims about the merits and legalities of P4 [(Plaintiffs' Map 4)]. In the Court’s view, rather than contesting P4 as a constitutional remedy, Defendant has proffered a variety of grievances about potential political outcomes that would result from its implementation," Moore wrote. "Such grievances are misplaced when the Court is evaluating a remedy to resolve the unconstitutional aspects of [the City's district map]."

Yanelis Valdes, director of organizing and advocacy at Engage Miami and one of the several named plaintiffs, said the judge's decision is a step in the right direction for fairness in Miami's elections.

"It’s a new day for Miami voters who will finally have a fair say in our elections. The court’s decision to reject the city’s gerrymander and order the plaintiffs’ map means Miami’s communities will get fair representation in government this November," Valdes said in a statement.

The other plaintiffs were Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and five city residents. They were represented by the ACLU of Florida and Dechert LLP.

The city had appealed Moore's previous ruling that they had to draw a new map, but dropped their appeal earlier this month after Miami commissioners voted to adopt a new one, which plaintiffs said was largely similar to the one they accused of being racially gerrymandered.

Moore ordered the city to deliver the plaintiffs' map to the Miami-Dade Elections Department on Monday and implement it for the November 2023 municipal election.