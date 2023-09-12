Federal immigration ruling a setback for Cubans who come over the border

Record numbers of Cuban migrants have been entering the U.S. over the southern border in recent years — but a new federal ruling means many of them aren’t eligible for the fast-track U.S. residency Cubans take for granted.

The 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act grants lawful residency to Cuban migrants who’ve lived in the U.S. for at least a year after entering the country legally. Few if any other migrant groups enjoy that privilege.

But it’s that last part — legal entry — that’s at the crux of a U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals ruling issued Monday that will be a blow to thousands of recently arrived Cubans.

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans, desperate to flee their communist island's political repression and economic disaster, have recently come to the U.S. —not by raft at sea but by foot on land, across the southern border. And when the arrive, many have requested asylum using what’s called an I-220A form.

But being allowed into the U.S. under that asylum-seeking status does not technically constitute legal entry. As a result, those Cubans have often been denied humanitarian parole, or legal entry status, and are therefore not eligible for the Adjustment Act.

Last year, immigration advocates petitioned to have the I-220A status recognized as legal entry. But the immigration appeals board has now rejected that argument.

