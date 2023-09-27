House GOP set to hold first Biden impeachment hearing

Watch the House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing live at https://oversight.house.gov/

House Republicans on Thursday will hold their first impeachment inquiry hearing, probing President Biden over his family’s business dealings, including those of his son, Hunter Biden.

House Speaker Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced earlier this month he was directing the U.S. House to open the inquiry, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.The hearing will be livestreamed on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's website.

McCarthy said that House investigations so far “paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said at the Capitol, announcing he was directing the House led by the Oversight Committee “to open a formal impeachment inquiry.

”The White House called the impeachment inquiry in the midst of the presidential campaign “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” said spokesman Ian Sams.

The inquiry will be led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, in coordination with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith.

The White House has insisted Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings. And Democrats are stepping up to fight against what they view as unfounded claims against him ahead of the 2024 election as Republicans attempt to blur the lines with former President Donald Trump, was twice impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.

Republicans contend the Justice Department has not fully probed the allegations against Hunter Biden, and say he received preferential treatment in what they call a sweetheart plea deal that recently collapsed. The Department of Justice has appointed a special prosecutor in that probe.

“We will go wherever the evidence takes us,” McCarthy said.

The House Oversight Committee said the hearing will begin Thursday morning, starting at 10 a.m. in Room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The hearing is billed as “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

The hearing will be open to the public and press, and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.