New fiscal year marks the start of new Florida laws

Florida’s 2024-2025 fiscal year will arrive next week with a fresh $116.5 billion budget and nearly 200 new laws.

Lawmakers also tucked another $2 billion in spending into bills, with that money not showing up in the budget (HB 5001). Among the measures slated to take effect July 1:

READ MORE: South Florida arts community reeling from DeSantis veto of millions of dollars in state funding

--- HB 21: Provides $20 million to compensate victims of abuse at the shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and another state reform school in Okeechobee County

--- HB 49: Eases regulations on hours that 16- and 17-year-old youths can work, including allowing parents and school superintendents to waive a 30-hour-a-week limit when school is in session.

--- HB 87: Bolsters self-defense arguments for people who shoot bears on their property.

--- HB 117: Allows the release of grand jury testimony involving the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

--- SB 330: Creates behavioral-health teaching hospitals linked to universities to help address issues with treating patients for mental-health conditions.

--- HB 385: Gives courts the power to require parents to use “neutral safe exchange” locations at sheriffs’ offices when they share custody of children.

--- HB 415: Directs the Florida Department of Health to set up a website that provides information and links to certain “pregnancy and parenting resources.”

--- HB 433: Prevents local governments from imposing requirements on businesses about heat-exposure protections for workers.

--- SB 544: Requires the Department of Health to establish a network of providers to participate in a swimming-lesson voucher program.

--- HB 601: Restricts citizen review boards from investigating alleged wrongdoing by police officers.

--- HB 919: Requires political ads that contain “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” created using artificial intelligence to include a disclaimer.

--- HB 931: Authorizes school districts to allow volunteer school chaplains.

--- SB 968: Designates property at Tyndall Air Force Base in Bay County and within the former boundaries of Homestead Air Force Base in Miami-Dade County as “spaceport territory.”

--- SB 1264: Adds the history of communism to required instruction in public schools starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

--- HB 1291: Prevents “identity politics” from being included in college and university teacher-preparation programs.

--- HB 1503: Allows what are known as “surplus lines” carriers to take out some non-homesteaded properties from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

--- HB 1645: Repeals parts of state law about greenhouse-gas emissions and bans wind turbines offshore.

--- SB 1764: Increases penalties for participants in “street takeovers.”

--- SB 7002: Part of a school “deregulation” effort led by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, includes allowing districts to publish notices of intent to adopt tentative budgets on school board websites instead of in newspapers.

— SB 7028: Includes $200 million to continue the My Safe Florida Home program, which helps residents harden their homes against storms.

--- SB 7032: Provides tuition and fee waivers for high-school dropouts who pursue diplomas and workforce credentials at state colleges.

--- HB 7063: Prevents strippers under age 21 from working in adult-entertainment businesses.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1