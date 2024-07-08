Broward League of Women Voters holds election forum with Lauderhill commission, mayoral candidates

The Broward League of Women Voters is moderating a candidates forum for the Lauderhill City Commission and Lauderhill mayor.

The forums begin Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. with the candidates competing to fill Seats 1 and 2. The other scheduled forums will be held Tuesday, July 16 for Seats 3 and 4, and Tuesday, July 23 for the mayor’s race. Those forums also begin at 6:30 p,m,

They are some of several candidate forums being organized by the non-partisan League. The others involved judicial races. They can be viewed on the League’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Broward election forum livestreams kick off on Monday with judicial candidates

Tuesday's first forum with Lauderhill candidates begins at 6:30 pm. and will be livestreamed on the League's YouTube channel. You will also be able to watch it on this page.

Scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 9, are the following commission candidates (along with their linked campaign websites, if available) or other links to their bio:

SEAT 1

Nadia Assad

Kelvin Haynes

John T. Hodgson

Tracy Roach

SEAT 2

Melissa P. Dunn

Margaret Paul

Scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 16, are the following commission candidates (along with their linked campaign websites, if available) or other links to their bio:

SEAT 3

Kelly "Big Man Kelly" Davis

LaToya S. London

S. "Ray" Martin

SEAT 4

Richard Campbell

Eula Murray-Hylton

Miguelaille "Migy" Pierre.

Mae Smith

Scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 9, are the following mayoral candidates (along with their linked campaign websites, if available):

MAYOR

Denise D. Grant

Lawrence "Jabbow" Martin

The South Florida Sun-Sentinelreported that Lauderhill elected officials asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate reimbursements for a trip Grant made two years ago to Tallahassee.

It’s the third time she’s come under scrutiny. The other two investigations related to reimbursement documents and an investigation by an outside law firm into allegations of workplace harassment that coincided with the FDLE investigation, reported the newspaper.