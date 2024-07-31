Broward candidates forum: Tax Collector, Clerk of Courts and Elections Supervisor

The Broward League of Women Voters is continuing its series of 2024 candidate forums on Wednesday night, featuring local and countywide races by livestreaming them on their YouTube channel and on WLRN.org. The primary is Aug. 20.

The first forum was held June 24 with several Broward Circuit Court judicial candidates who appeared live. It was later livestreamed on the League’s YouTube channel and on WLRN.org. All the forums are archived on the League’s YouTube channel and on WLRN.org.

On Wednesday night, beginning at 7 p.m., the League will feature candidates for Supervisor of Elections, County Tax Collector and County Clerk of the Circuit Court. You can watch the livestream on the League’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Broward election forum livestreams kick off on Monday with judicial candidates

Those running for Broward County Supervisor of Elections are Russell Roberto Bathulia and incumbent Joe Scott.

Those competing for Broward County Tax Collector are Abbey Ajayi, Dwight Forrest and Perry E. Thurston Jr.

Those running for Broward County Clerk of Courts are Annette R. Daniels, incumbent Brenda D. Forman and Charles F. Hall. Daniels told Local 10 News that she was fired from her job in Broward Clerk of the Court’s office earlier this year because she was running against Forman, her boss.

On Monday night, the League held a forum for Broward Sheriff candidates. You can watch it below.

Incumbent candidate Gregory Tony told the League he was unavailable to attend. Those running against Tony in the Aug. 20 primary are Al Pollock, a retired BSO colonel, David Howard, a retired shift commander for the West Palm Beach police who was Pembroke Park’s police chief for nearly three years and Steven “Steve” Geller, who spent 28 years with the Plantation Police Department before retiring in 2018.

See past forums, including for school board members and judges, at the Broward League You Tube Channel.

The Aug. 20 ballot in Broward will feature dozens of candidates competing for various public offices, from Congress to Tax Collector. Registered Democratic and Republican voters can cast their ballots for candidates to compete in the November general election. But the Aug. 20 primary also includes nonpartisan contests for judge, School Board and others.

Voters can find their sample ballot hereby entering their home address.