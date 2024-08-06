As early voting begins, here is how and where to vote in South Florida

Early voting in South Florida began this week, kicking off one of the most consequential election cycles of our time.

Besides picking the next president, voters will get to choose a U.S. Senator and members of the U.S. House, Florida Senate and Florida House — as well as local races, which now include some brand new positions such as Miami-Dade County Sheriff and the Broward County tax collector.

These positions come as a result of a statewide ballot amendment passed in 2018, mandating every county to elect five totally independent “constitutional offices."

The early voting period will run for two weeks through Aug. 18. Registered voters can use any polling station in the county during that period, not just their assigned precinct.

Read on for county-by-county information on how and where to vote, as well as how to look up which candidates and what questions are on your ballot and how to cure your vote-by-mail ballot if it has been rejected.

Primary election deadlines

Florida’s primary election is being held on Aug. 20, 2024. Because Florida holds closed primaries, voters have to be registered with a party to participate in that party’s primary.

Regardless of party affiliation, voters could have other races on their ballots, like school board or judicial seats.

Each county’s official election website can provide voters with a sample ballot detailing all the races and questions they will be voting on. Check here for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 22

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: Aug. 8

Early voting period (mandatory period): Aug, 10 – 18

Election Day: Aug. 20

General election deadlines

For Primary Election



Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act voters: July 6

Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 22

For the General Election:



Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7 (no deadline to change party affiliation)

Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 26 – Nov. 2

Election Day: Nov. 5

Registering to vote in South Florida

Register to vote in the 2024 General Election here. The deadline has passed to register to vote for Florida's Primary Election.

To cast a ballot in the general election you have to be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident and at least 18 years old. You also have to be registered to vote in the state.



Vote-by-mail ballots

Your completed ballot must reach your county's elections department no later than 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election. If you have one, you can send it via the United States Postal Service or drop it off in person — during business hours — at a secure drop box

Voters who wait until Election Day to submit their vote-by-mail ballot cannot drop it off at their precinct — it will need to be dropped off at their county's elections department offices. Check for those details in the links above or go county-by-county below.

If you received a vote-by-mail ballot, but would rather cast your ballot on Election Day, you can do that, but you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your assigned voting precinct. Elections officials have to cancel that ballot so you can vote in person.

There are some restrictions to keep in mind if you will be dropping off mail-in ballots at any point. According to Florida law, a person may only bring two signed and sealed vote-by-mail ballots besides their own, except for immediate family members — this means a person’s spouse or the parent, child, grandparent, grandchild or sibling of the person or the person’s spouse.

If you mailed your ballot or dropped it off at a polling place during early voting, you can track the status of your ballot online by visiting your county's supervisor of elections website. Check to see the status of your mail-in ballot in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach.

Voting in person on Election Day

For those who are voting in person and have not cast their ballot by the end of early voting, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day, Nov. 5. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot; if you arrive at your precinct later than 7 p.m., you will not be able to vote.

We have specific information for your county below, but you can find your precinct here. All voters must bring appropriate identification to the polls — we have details below or check here for more information.



What you'll need to vote at your polling place on Election Day

A current and valid photo identification with a signature. Approved forms of photo ID include Florida driver's license; a Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification.

If the photo identification does not have a signature, you must provide additional identification with your signature.

A voter information card is not an acceptable form of ID. Your card is a good source of information about your voter registration including your assigned precinct and polling location for Election Day.

Voters can also request language accommodations and accessible voting for people with disabilities.

You can find detailed information for Election Day voting for your county below:

Broward County

Early voting

Find the full early voting schedule in Spanish or Creole. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



African-American Research Library | 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard (NW 6th St.) |Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

| 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard (NW 6th St.) |Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311 Broward College | A. Hugh Adams Central Campus Bldg #3 Room 117 | Davie, FL 33314

| A. Hugh Adams Central Campus Bldg #3 Room 117 | Davie, FL 33314 Broward County Supervisor of Elections * | 4650 NW 21st Avenue |Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

| 4650 NW 21st Avenue |Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Carver Ranches Branch Library | 4735 SW 18th Street |West Park, FL 33023

| 4735 SW 18th Street |West Park, FL 33023 Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library |1 Park Ave East | Dania Beach, FL 33004

|1 Park Ave East | Dania Beach, FL 33004 Davie/Cooper City Branch Library | 4600 SW 82nd Avenue | Davie, FL 33328

| 4600 SW 82nd Avenue | Davie, FL 33328 Emma Lou Olson Civic Center | 1801 NE 6th Street | Pompano Beach, FL 33060

| 1801 NE 6th Street | Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve | 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard | Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

| 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard | Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304 Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center | 410 SE 3rd Street | Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

| 410 SE 3rd Street | Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Handy, Inc | 1717 North Andrews Avenue | Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

| 1717 North Andrews Avenue | Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Hillsboro Community Center | 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive | Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

| 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive | Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Hollywood Branch Library | 2600 Hollywood Boulevard | Hollywood, FL 33020

| 2600 Hollywood Boulevard | Hollywood, FL 33020 Island City Cultural Center of Wilton Manors | 600 Northeast 21 st Court |Wilton Manors, FL 33305

| 600 Northeast 21 st Court |Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Lauderhill Towne Centre Library | 6399 West Oakland Park Blvd | Lauderhill, FL 33313

| 6399 West Oakland Park Blvd | Lauderhill, FL 33313 Miramar Branch Library* | 2050 Civic Center Place | Miramar, FL 33025

| 2050 Civic Center Place | Miramar, FL 33025 Nob Hill Soccer Club | 10200 Sunset Strip | Sunrise, FL 33322

| 10200 Sunset Strip | Sunrise, FL 33322 North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library | 6901 Kimberly Boulevard | North Lauderdale, FL 33068

| 6901 Kimberly Boulevard | North Lauderdale, FL 33068 North Regional Library/BC | 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard | Coconut Creek, FL 33066

| 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard | Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Northwest Regional Library | 3151 University Drive | Coral Springs, FL 33065

| 3151 University Drive | Coral Springs, FL 33065 Pine Trails Park Amphitheater | 10555 Trails End | Parkland, FL 33076

| 10555 Trails End | Parkland, FL 33076 SOE at E Pat Larkins Community Center* | 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard | Pompano Beach, FL 33060

| 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard | Pompano Beach, FL 33060 SOE at Lauderhill Mall* | 1519 NW 40th Avenue | Lauderhill, FL 33313

| 1519 NW 40th Avenue | Lauderhill, FL 33313 South Regional Library/BC | 7300 Pines Boulevard | Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

| 7300 Pines Boulevard | Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Southwest Regional Library* | 16835 Sheridan Street | Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

| 16835 Sheridan Street | Pembroke Pines, FL 33331 Tamarac Branch Library* | 8701 W. Commercial Boulevard | Tamarac, FL 33321

| 8701 W. Commercial Boulevard | Tamarac, FL 33321 Tyrone Bryant Branch Library | 2230 Northwest 21st Avenue |Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

| 2230 Northwest 21st Avenue |Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 West Regional Library | 8601 W. Broward Boulevard | Plantation, FL 33324

| 8601 W. Broward Boulevard | Plantation, FL 33324 Weston Branch Library | 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard | Weston, FL

*Supervisor of Election Office

On Election Day, voters in Broward County must visit their assigned polling station within their precinct, which you can find here. You can check your sample ballot and other voting information at the County Supervisor of Elections here .

Check here for other details, including how to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

Miami-Dade County

Early voting

Find the full early voting schedule in Spanish or Creole here. Polls will be open:



7 a.m. to 3 p.m.from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18

Coral Gables Branch Library | 3443 Segovia Street | Coral Gables, FL 33134

| 3443 Segovia Street | Coral Gables, FL 33134 Coral Reef Branch Library | 9211 SW 152nd Street | Miami, FL 33157

| 9211 SW 152nd Street | Miami, FL 33157 Elections Department (Main Office) | 2700 NW 87th Avenue | Miami, FL 33172

| 2700 NW 87th Avenue | Miami, FL 33172 Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) | 11200 SW 8th Street | Miami, FL 33199

(Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

| 11200 SW 8th Street | Miami, FL 33199 Historic Garage | 3250 S Miami Avenue | Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science - as you enter on the right hand side )

| 3250 S Miami Avenue | Miami, FL 33129 ) Homestead Community Center (William F. "Bill" Dickinson Comm. Center) | 1601 N Krome Avenue | Homestead, FL 33030

| 1601 N Krome Avenue | Homestead, FL 33030 John F. Kennedy Library | 190 W 49th Street | Hialeah, FL 33012

| 190 W 49th Street | Hialeah, FL 33012 Joseph Caleb Center (Community Meeting Room) | 5400 NW 22nd Avenue - Building A | Miami, FL 33142

| 5400 NW 22nd Avenue - Building A | Miami, FL 33142 Kendall Branch Library | 9101 SW 97th Avenue | Miami, FL 33176

| 9101 SW 97th Avenue | Miami, FL 33176 Little Haiti Cultural Complex | 212 NE 59th Terrace | Miami, FL 33137

| 212 NE 59th Terrace | Miami, FL 33137 Miami Beach City Hall | 1700 Convention Center Drive | Miami Beach, FL 33139

| 1700 Convention Center Drive | Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center) | 11011 SW 104th Street - Building K | Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)

11011 SW 104th Street - Building K | Miami, FL 33176 Miami Dade College North Campus (Library) | 11380 NW 27th Avenue - Building 2 | Miami, FL 33167

| 11380 NW 27th Avenue - Building 2 | Miami, FL 33167 Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center) | 15151 NW 82nd Avenue | Miami Lakes, FL 33016

| 15151 NW 82nd Avenue | Miami Lakes, FL 33016 North Dade Regional Library | 2455 NW 183rd Street | Miami Gardens, FL 33056

| 2455 NW 183rd Street | Miami Gardens, FL 33056 North Miami Public Library | 835 NE 132nd Street | North Miami, FL 33161

| 835 NE 132nd Street | North Miami, FL 33161 North Shore Branch Library | 7501 Collins Avenue |Miami Beach, FL 33141

| 7501 Collins Avenue |Miami Beach, FL 33141 Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library | 2930 Aventura Boulevard | Aventura, FL 33180

| 2930 Aventura Boulevard | Aventura, FL 33180 South Dade Regional Library | 10750 SW 211th Street | Cutler Bay, FL 33189

| 10750 SW 211th Street | Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office) | 111 NW 1st Street - Lobby | Miami, FL 33128

| 111 NW 1st Street - Lobby | Miami, FL 33128 West Kendall Regional Library | 10201 Hammocks Boulevard |Miami, FL 33196

| 10201 Hammocks Boulevard |Miami, FL 33196 West Miami Community Center | 901 SW 62nd Avenue | West Miami, FL 33144

| 901 SW 62nd Avenue | West Miami, FL 33144 Westchester Regional Library | 9445 SW 24th Street | Miami, FL 33165

Voters can view a customized sample ballot along with other information including polling locations here. On Election Day, voters must go to a poll within their precinct. For more information, Miami-Dade County’s voter information guide is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Check here for details on vote-by-mail ballots, including how to return and track your ballot.

Monroe County

Early voting

Early voting polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Supervisor of Elections Offices :

5200 College Rd. Key West 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon 102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo

: Big Pine Key Community Park | End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr. | Big Pine Key

| End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr. | Big Pine Key Islamorada Branch Library | 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 | Islamorada

On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct, which you can find here. You can view a customized sample ballot and other voting information here. Sample ballots, in English and Spanish, at the County Supervisor of Elections can be found here.

Check here for details on your mail-in ballot, including how to return it.

Palm Beach County

Early voting

Find the full early voting schedule here. Early voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Note that certain Secure Ballot Intake Station locations have different business hours.

Main Office Secure ballot intake station hours:

7 a.m. - 7 p.m from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19

SOE Branch Office secure ballot intake station hours

8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20



Jupiter Community Center | 200 Military Trl, | Jupiter

| 200 Military Trl, | Jupiter Florida Atlantic Univ. - Jupiter Campus | 5353 Parkside Dr, | Jupiter

| 5353 Parkside Dr, | Jupiter Gardens Branch Library | 11303 Campus Dr, |Palm Beach Gardens

| 11303 Campus Dr, |Palm Beach Gardens Wells Recreation Community Center | 2409 Avenue H West | Riviera Beach

| 2409 Avenue H West | Riviera Beach Acreage Branch Library | 15801 Orange Blvd, | Loxahatchee

| 15801 Orange Blvd, | Loxahatchee Gaines Park Community Center | 1501 N. Australian Ave. | West Palm Beach

| 1501 N. Australian Ave. | West Palm Beach Royal Palm Beach Library | 500 Civic Center Way| Royal Palm Beach

| 500 Civic Center Way| Royal Palm Beach Loula V. York Library | 525 Bacom Pt. Road | Pahokee

| 525 Bacom Pt. Road | Pahokee SOE West County Branch Office | 2976 State Road #15, 2nd floor | Belle Glade

| 2976 State Road #15, 2nd floor | Belle Glade Belle Glade Branch Library | 725 NW 4th St | Belle Glade

| 725 NW 4th St | Belle Glade Summit Main Library | 3650 Summit Blvd | West Palm Beach

| 3650 Summit Blvd | West Palm Beach Wellington Branch Library |1951 Royal Fern Dr. | Wellington

|1951 Royal Fern Dr. | Wellington Greenacres Community Center | 501 Swain Blvd |Greenacres

| 501 Swain Blvd |Greenacres Lantana Road Branch Library | 4020 Lantana Rd | Lake Worth Beach

| 4020 Lantana Rd | Lake Worth Beach Ezell Hester Community Center | 1901 N Seacrest Blvd | Boynton Beach

| 1901 N Seacrest Blvd | Boynton Beach Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library |14350 Hagen Ranch Rd |Delray Beach

|14350 Hagen Ranch Rd |Delray Beach Delray Beach Community Center | 50 NW 1st Ave | Delray Beach

| 50 NW 1st Ave | Delray Beach South County Civic Center | 16700 Jog Rd | Delray Beach

| 16700 Jog Rd | Delray Beach West Boca Branch Library | 18685 State Road 7 | Boca Raton

| 18685 State Road 7 | Boca Raton Spanish River Library |1501 NW Spanish River Blvd | Boca Raton

|1501 NW Spanish River Blvd | Boca Raton Glades Road Branch Library | 20701 95th Ave S., | Boca Raton

| 20701 95th Ave S., | Boca Raton Boca Raton Downtown Library | 400 NW 2nd Ave | Boca Raton

| 400 NW 2nd Ave | Boca Raton Sugar Sand Park Community Center | 300 S Military Trl, | Boca Raton

| 300 S Military Trl, | Boca Raton SOE North County Branch Office | Northeast County Courthouse | 3188 P.G.A. Blvd, RM #2401, PBG

| Northeast County Courthouse | 3188 P.G.A. Blvd, RM #2401, PBG SOE Main Office | 4301 Cherry Rd |West Palm Beach

| 4301 Cherry Rd |West Palm Beach SOE South County Branch Office | Southeast PBC Administrative Complex | 345 S Congress Ave, RM #103 | Delray Beach



Voters in Palm Beach County can find their sample ballot and voting locations here. On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct. That information can be found at the County Supervisor of Elections here .

Check here for details on vote-by-mail ballots, including how to return your ballot.

