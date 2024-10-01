Could Miami-Dade County vote open door to relaxed e-bike rules?

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

Miami-Dade is set to grant Key Biscayne power to regulate e-bikes on Crandon Boulevard, in a carefully crafted inter-government agreement that might allow a future Village Council to relax the island’s micromobility ban.

The question is whether there is a political appetite for the Village Council to relax the ban on battery-powered devices put in place after the Feb. 14 death of Megan Andrews, who was struck by an e-bike while riding her regular bike.

Currently, e-bikes and scooters are banned on local Village streets, but they are lawful in the bike lanes on Crandon, a County-controlled road. The Miami-Dade County Commission Tuesday will consider approving the interlocal agreement which delegates power to the Village in a two-year experiment.

It will allow e-scooters and the slower-moving Class 1 e-bikes but prohibit the fully electric-powered Class 2 and the speedier Class 3 e-bikes that some Key Biscayne council members have said are akin to motorcycles within Village limits.

The interlocal agreement allows Key Biscayne to issue a lesser form of penalty – what is called a civil violation notice. It is similar to a code violation notice.

One of the reasons why the Key Biscayne Village Council vacillated passing an e-bike ban before Andrews’ death was over the concern that a Key Biscayne teen under the age of 16 who receives a normal traffic citation wouldn’t be able to obtain a driver’s license until he or she reached the age of 18. By characterizing the Crandon violations as civil penalties, that concern is avoided.

Village Council Member Ed London supports allowing Class 1 e-bikes again on Crandon and the Village’s streets.

“They have not been the problem,” London said. “Class 1 e-bikes are limited to 20 miles an hour, and when I say limited, that’s when you’re pedaling like crazy to make it go 20 miles an hour.”

He said allowing Class 1 bikes Village-wide would help commuters – like students at MAST Academy. Class 2 bikes travel with ease up to 20 mph while Class 3 e-bikes can reach a speed of 28 mph.

Council Member Fernando Vazquez said he would never support lifting the ban. “I retain my position that we should not allow Class 1 on local streets,” he said. “I’m not going in that direction. One death is enough.”

Mayor Joe Rasco said the Village has no plans to relax the ban. “That restriction remains fully in place,” he said. “Up until now, Crandon Boulevard did not have any restrictions.”

He said the interlocal agreement will not allow anyone with an e-bike to ride on the sidewalks, requiring them to use the bicycle lane on Crandon.

“We are grateful to the County for taking this on and putting in place measures that will help keep our community safe.”

The interlocal agreement would only be in effect from the northern limits of Key Biscayne to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, according to a memorandum.

For e-bike and electric scooter riders, it means they would have to walk their devices once off of Crandon.

Still, Village Manager Williamson said the interlocal agreement is “one step further so that we have full coverage in the Village,” Williamson said.

The use of e-scooters, hoverboards and e-bikes in the last several years has increased the number of emergency-related injuries, according to a 2023 report by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. E-bikes alone accounted for 15 percent of emergency department visits, totaling 53,200 visits.

Vazquez said a recent accident on Crandon involving an e-bike validated his concerns.

“Our decision to prohibit certain electric bicycles is not something we took lightly, but it’s necessary to protect the lives of those who call Key Biscayne home,” he said. “This is what leadership means to me — making difficult decisions that protect our residents and future.”

Editor’s note: The Independent’s Editor-in-Chief Tony Winton contributed to this story.

