Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, according to a new UNF poll

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by a wide margin in Florida, according to a poll released Monday by the University of North Florida.

Fifty-three percent of the people surveyed support Trump for president compared with 43% for Harris, according to the poll from UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab. Two percent of respondents said they were undecided.

On other questions:



Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 49% to 46% in the U.S. Senate race. One percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4% were undecided.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said they would vote to pass Amendment 3, which would add the legalization of recreational marijuana by adults to the Florida Constitution. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The proposal needs 60% to pass.

Sixty percent would vote for Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion without government interference in the state constitution. That's the threshold for passage. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The amendment’s fate could come down to turnout, said Michael Binder, faculty director of the research lab and a professor of political science.

