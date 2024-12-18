'Culture for Service and Service for Humanity': Phi Beta Sigma Way touches down in Miami Gardens

On Dec. 19 at 4 p.m., the City of Miami Gardens will host a street renaming ceremony to honor the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and its Rho Sigma Chapter, marking a significant moment in the fraternity's history. The event, set to take place at Dr. Lester Brown Park, follows a resolution passed by the city council on Oct. 23, 2024, sponsored by Councilmember Reggie Leon.

A portion of Northwest 191st Street, from Northwest 29th Avenue to 32nd Avenue, will officially be renamed “Phi Beta Sigma Way” as a permanent tribute to the fraternity's dedication to service, leadership and community development.

​​Marcelin Fils-Aime, president of the Rho Sigma Chapter, stressed the significance of the street renaming.

“We're making history right now,” he said. “We’re documenting this moment so that 40 years from now, when somebody arrives by that street and wonders why it was named ‘Phi Beta Sigma Way,’ they will know the impact we had on the community.”

The Founding Vision

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded on Jan. 9, 1914, at Howard University by A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse and Charles I. Brown. Built upon principles of brotherhood, scholarship, community service, and civic duty, it was instilled with the motto “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”

phibetasigma1914.org / The Miami Times Phi Beta Sigma was founded in 1914 at Howard University on principles of brotherhood, scholarship, and community service.

"Phi Beta Sigma has consistently led by example, setting the standard for inclusivity and service,” Parramore said. "The fraternity’s work in civil rights, education, and economic empowerment has inspired many."

The Rho Sigma Chapter was established in 1927 during the Jim Crow era by community leaders like Dr. Kelsey L. Pharr, an activist and businessman who founded Lincoln Memorial and served as Rho Sigma’s first chapter president, along with Henry Reeves, the founder of The Miami Times, among others. They fought for justice and improved living conditions for Black communities, particularly in Overtown, becoming leading voices for advocacy and change.

Though based in the City of Miami, the chapter's impact has extended throughout Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens, in particular, has benefitted from the chapter’s focus on mentorship, education and community service, shaping the lives of local youth.

Michael Horne, education chair and history committee member, said that it was the City of Miami Gardens’ celebrations of the "Divine Nine" fraternities that sparked his research into Rho Sigma's founding.

He explained how in the 1920s, South Florida had no Black fraternities, making Rho Sigma's creation by eight prominent leaders even more significant.

“We wanted to share this history because many young members of our community today, myself included, didn’t know these stories,” Horne said. “Our fraternity’s deep-rooted history should inspire the next generation of Black men.”

Community impact

Through various programs, the Rho Sigma Chapter has made significant strides in Miami Gardens and the broader Miami-Dade community. The fraternity’s national programs include Bigger and Better Business, education, social action, and Sigma Beta clubs. Initiatives like Senior Fitness Day at the Miami Gardens Senior Center and the Sigma Day of Giving, which provides groceries to residents, are just a few examples of the chapter’s community work. The chapter also participates in road cleanups, highlighting its ongoing efforts to improve the local environment.

“There's no boundary to help,” Fils-Aime said. “Wherever the work is needed, we'll cross that boundary to be able to assist.”

Martin "Roy" Edmonds is an inducted member of the Distinguished Service Chapter (DSC), the highest honor in Phi Beta Sigma. Since the fraternity's founding in 1914, only 205 members have received this honor. Serving as a member since 1980, Edmonds played a crucial role in expanding the chapter’s educational initiatives. Under his leadership in the 1990s and early 2000s, the chapter distributed college scholarships and re-chartered the Sigma Beta Club, which remains one of the fraternity's flagship mentorship programs for boys aged 8-18, focusing on academics and leadership. The club aims to guide young men towards higher education and career success.

The scholarships are offered to high school seniors across Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties to ensure that financial barriers don’t prevent students from pursuing their academic goals.

The Rho Sigma Chapter has maintained a historic connection with Florida Memorial University (FMU), the only historically Black college and university (HBCU) in the South Florida area. The fraternity supports FMU through scholarships, mentorship, and initiatives that promote academic excellence. Many chapter members are FMU graduates and former members of the university’s Beta Pi Chapter. DSC Chapter member Ray Smith, for one, is also a member of the FMU’s board of trustees.

@fmu_official Instagram / The Miami Times Florida Memorial University celebrates 110 years of Phi Beta Sigma.

The chapter’s collaboration with FMU is also part of a broader effort to promote local education and community development. Fils-Aime highlighted the fraternity's ongoing support for both FMU and Miami Gardens' youth.

He also mentioned that since the Phi Beta Sigma Way signage will be in front of Brentwood Elementary School, the fraternity is looking for a partnership with the school to continue raising awareness and engaging with families about its work.

Beyond education, the fraternity is actively involved in local restoration, such as that of the Chapman House, a historical site tied to the fraternity’s legacy. The chapter is restoring the house, which once served as its headquarters, to serve as a community resource.

As part of neighboring community initiatives, Fils-Aime said the chapter would assist neighbors by refurbishing homes, helping seniors with groceries, showcasing the Bigger and Better Business program, allocating money for various ventures, and fostering economic growth.

“When you make things look better, It’s like uplifting the community where people care more about what is going on,” he said.

The legacy continues

For the brothers of the Rho Sigma Chapter, the street renaming is just the beginning of their ongoing efforts to improve the community.

“This means that Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is cemented within the history of Miami-Dade County in a positive way,” said Edmonds.

Edmonds reflected on the evolving nature of the fraternity.

“We have the blessing because we’re a predominantly Black fraternity, founded at a predominantly Black university,” he said. “But we’ve become more diverse over time. When I was there, we didn’t let others in, but now they see the great work we’re doing. We have a long lineage of multiculturalism.”

He continues, “The future is extremely bright for Phi Beta Sigma, as long as we know that we should move toward the area the community is moving toward.”

Fils-Aime invited people to witness the fraternity’s impact firsthand and to join the organization:

"Come join us in building on our legacy and making a difference for another 97 years.”

For Parramore, it’s all about legacy.

“While South Florida isn’t perfect, our fraternity’s influence has helped shape a culture that values collective progress and equity,” he said. “It’s rewarding to know that our legacy continues to push South Florida toward its potential for greatness.”

For Horne, understanding the history is crucial:

“Embrace the brotherhood, scholarship, and service, and understand what that means—not just for Sigma, but for your own life as well.”

Ultimately, as Edmonds said, “Our goal is to be worthwhile to mankind, living by our motto: ‘Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.’”