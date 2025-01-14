West Palm Beach mayor race kicks off — two years early. Two candidates launch their campaigns

The race for West Palm Beach mayor has kicked off more than two years before the election, with Commissioner Christina Lambert, the first person to officially file to run for mayor, seeking the seat currently held by term-limited Mayor Keith James.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss later announced Tuesday that he's also running for the job to oversee the city of nearly 125,000 residents.

Lambert, who represents District 5 and oversees a large law firm as its chief administrative officer, publicly announced her candidacy Tuesday morning at a press conference, positioning herself as a business-forward candidate who prioritizes economic development — referring to herself as “the next CEO of West Palm Beach.”

“ And I am filing early to show you that I am serious about running and serving,” she said. Her campaign, as of Friday, reported having raised more than $252,000.

She’s pledging to create more jobs and ensure “a diverse economy” that supports leading sectors such as technology, healthcare, AI and finance.

“ I'm invested in an education system that is second to none. From early childhood to graduate and doctorate programs,” Lambert said. “I will work side by side with our education leaders and support our universities as we welcome Vanderbilt to the city."

In a statement emailed to WLRN Tuesday afternoon, Weiss announced his candidacy, saying he would bring "a pragmatic, problem-solving approach to the challenges facing the city."

“West Palm Beach has grown rapidly, and as a result, many residents are feeling the strain on our infrastructure and the daily frustrations caused by traffic congestion,” said Weiss. “I have spent my career finding innovative solutions to complex problems, and I’m ready to put that experience to work for our community. "

"As Mayor, I will prioritize investing in the infrastructure that supports our growth while using technology to improve traffic flow, protect our drinking water and enhance how residents interact with their government,” he said in outlining his priorities.

Weiss was first elected to the District 2 seat of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners in November 2018, and was reelected in 2022.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss

The election is set for March 9, 2027.

A few dozen people — elected officials, business and community stakeholders — showed up to support Lambert, who made her announcement in The Park West Palm, a public golf course.

The campaign announcement included public endorsements from members of the West Palm Beach Fire Association, the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police and Mayor Keith James.

“ She's a leader that comes from the city commission as I did, not the outside," James told the crowd. "She's put in the time to understand our issues, our process and our vision for the future.”

Mayor James separated his leading style from Lambert, saying should she win, she would lead with ”her vision, her ideas and her own style of executive experience.”

“ Now we share a vision for the city, but we also respect our different styles of leadership,” James said.

Like any candidate running to replace Mayor James, Lambert has long supported policies on community development, expansion of affordable housing units and social justice causes. She faces a stubborn affordable housing crisis, gentrification, the displacements of low-income residents in West Palm Beach, and whether new property developments disproportionately benefit wealthier residents.

Lambert also weighed in on the contentious social climate, making known her open support for historically marginalized groups.

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call for a special session on immigration to carry out President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping immigrant deportation agenda, Lambert said her mayoral campaign promises to support people of all backgrounds, including the LGBTQ+ community.

“ I am very proud of my Hispanic heritage,” said Lambert, who is of Mexican and Portuguese descent.

“And I will make sure that we respect diverse cultures, diverse backgrounds and create a safe city that is inviting home for everyone.