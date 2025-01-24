South Florida agencies sign up for federal enforcement program to pursue undocumented immigrants

Several South Florida local governments have submitted applications to a program that would formalize ties between local and regional law enforcement agencies and the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), WLRN has learned.

Miami-Dade County previously applied to ICE's 287(g) program in 2022, and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office applied to join the program within “the last couple of days,” the office said.

ICE under the Biden Administration did not approve or sign any new 287(g) agreements with local law enforcement agencies during his entire tenure, according to the ICE database. Regardless of the inaction, agencies still submitted applications.

On Dec. 18, ICE began to list agencies that have filed applications that have not been approved, showing a backlog. A 2022 law required Florida agencies that operate county jails to apply for the 287(g) program.

The 287(g) program allows local police to assist federal officers in serving and executing warrants on non-citizens. Local officers can also help identify and process immigrants for deportation once they are booked in a local jail system. To participate in the program, local officers must be trained by ICE and the officers must pass a written exam.

ICE did not respond to questions about whether it plans to quickly clear that backlog in the early days of the Trump Administration.

The fact that local agencies have formed a backlog of applications to the program comes to light in the first few days of the Trump Administration, as officials have been warning of raids on immigrant communities and warning that local officials that do no cooperate with federal immigration authorities could be prosecuted.

Nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants reside in the U.S., according to the latest Homeland Security Department estimates. Florida, with 590,000, has the third highest number of any state in the country.

At least 27 agencies across the nation are currently listed as having submitted applications to the program, including agencies in Texas, Georgia, Montana, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Nearly half of the pending applications are from Florida law enforcement agencies.

Other Florida agencies that have applied to be trained by ICE and formalize relations between local governments and federal immigration enforcement include the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, some of the largest law enforcement agencies in the state, according to ICE.

“We put our application in over a year ago and it’s still pending, I looked at it yesterday,” Colonel James Roberts of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office told WLRN about that agency’s application.

Captain Lyn Williams of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said his office applied for the program after they were urged to do so by the Florida Sheriff’s Association “a year or a year and a half ago,” but they never heard back from the Biden Administration.

Deportation officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office arrest Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina during an early morning operation, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York.

“We don’t care if it’s approved or not approved, because we don’t have room for ‘em,” said Williams, referring to ICE detainees. “If we arrest someone and hold ‘em til’ ICE shows up, that's a different story, as far as having extra room. We’ll do that.”

Union County has a population of about 17,000 people and the jail only has space for 32 people, said Williams.

“What we’re gonna see is the further fusion of local policing – and state policing, but mostly local policing for the most part – and federal immigration enforcement,” Thomas Kennedy of the advocacy group Florida Immigrant Coalition told WLRN. “It erodes the trust between local communities and police departments.”

Requiring at least 10% of local law enforcement agency staff be trained by ICE to enforce immigration laws on the street level is on the wishlist of Gov. Ron DeSantis prior to a special legislative session that will convene on Monday, Feb. 27.

The requirement would only affect agencies with more than 25 sworn officers, according to draft bill language obtained by WLRN.

Despite the 2022 mandate to apply for the program, some agencies did not put in the applications until recently.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office entered into a lesser agreement called a “Basic Ordering Agreement” with ICE after a 2019 state law mandated it, but it never sent in an application to the 287(g) program, Therese Barbera, the public information officer for the office, told WLRN.

“It was brought to our attention within the last couple of days that the BOA was not the same application so we applied immediately,” she wrote in an email. She would not clarify who informed the office that it had not yet applied to the 287(g) program, nor did she clarify exactly when the application was sent in.

A mother reads a pamphlet to help her family prepare in the event she is apprehended by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami.

In South Florida, both Broward and Monroe counties already participate in the 287(g) program, according to ICE.

Repeated requests for comment from ICE about why the backlog list of applicants was recently published have not been returned. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which oversees the 287(g) agreements at the state level, did also not respond.

Kennedy, with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said that Florida is beginning to feel like “Groundhog Day,” because nearly every year the state government is mandating more cooperation between local governments, employers and federal agencies for immigration enforcement.

In 2023 the state passed a law requiring hospitals to share data on the legal status of hospital patients, and requiring many employers to use the E-Verify database when making new hires.

“We know for example that that measure has had almost no enforcement action so some of it is grandstanding to please the base,” said Kennedy. “But now is where the rubber might actually start to hit the road and we might see more immigration enforcement really be put into practice.”

The administration of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent in an application to join the 287(g) program’s in September of 2022, citing the 2022 state law. The administration runs the county jails in Miami-Dade, and continues to run the jails even after the county police department morphed into the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

“The [warrant] program will allow us to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement, which will enable understanding and coordination between our agencies in transferring subjects in County detention facilities to ICE custody,” JD Patterson, then-interim director of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, wrote in a letter to ICE. “I look forward to your speedy endorsement of this request in hopes of moving forward with the program for the benefit of both agencies.”

Over two years later, the agreement has yet to be approved, although the county continued working with ICE.

Migrants wait in line for scheduled appointments to establish or maintain their status in the country, at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Since 2018, over 2,000 inmates of Miami-Dade jails have been held for immigration authorities in Miami-Dade jails, jail booking records show. That includes people initially arrested for everything from driving with a suspended license (39 cases) to murder (8 cases).

So far in 2025, at least 40 inmates have been held for immigration authorities in Miami-Dade jails, records show.

It is unclear if ICE has picked up all the non-citizens who have been held for the agency.

Miami-Dade County used to refuse to hold immigrants for the federal government, citing the fact that it was not reimbursed for the cost of doing so, costing local taxpayers millions of dollars. The decision not to hold immigrants for ICE took place under the administration of former county Mayor Carlos Gimenez now a Republican Congressman and strong supporter of President Donald Trump. The county’s posture was quickly reversed when President Donald Trump first came into office in 2017, as Trump threatened to withhold funding for local governments that refused to comply.

“I felt there would be great retribution” from the Trump Administration, former county commissioner Sally Heyman told WLRN in 2018, in explaining her decision to allow the county to hold immigrants in detention for ICE. She called it a “holy s—t moment.”

