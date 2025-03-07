South Florida mayors exhort Congress to reject cuts to federal food stamp benefits

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, joined with mayors across the country, to urge Congress to reject making cuts to federal programs that help low-income families pay for food.

“The hunger crisis will get worse for millions of Americans if Congress moves forward with the cuts to essential nutrition programs as a part of its budget process,” said Desulme in a statement on Thursday. “If Congress cuts effective, proven programs like SNAP, WIC and school meals, the impact will be felt in our community and throughout Florida.

Courtesy / City of North Miami North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme

The Republican-majority Congress, as part of its budget process, is exploring cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and other programs as part of a goal to trim some $2 trillion and finance some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.

The federal government spends nearly $113 billion for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which serves about 42 million Americans. It is run by the USDA, not HHS, and is administered through individual states. More than 6 million people in the U.S. get benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women and Children, commonly known as WIC.

Almost one in four households, about 24%, in Miami-Dade County receive food stamps, according to the latest data. Statewide, it's less than 14%.

In a letter to Congress, Delsume and more than 400 mayors, wrote that they “are on the frontline of responding to challenges in our communities” and “need every option available to fight childhood hunger.”

Other South Florida mayors signing the letter: Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

All three mayors are members of the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, a nonpartisan coalition working in partnership with No Kid Hungry.