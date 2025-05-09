Miami's Circle of Brotherhood rallies against funding cuts to gun violence prevention programs

This week, more than 100 community members brought awareness to a major budget shortfall in the Miami-based Circle of Brotherhood’s gun violence prevention programs.

Standing outside the Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social-Economic Institute, home to the nonprofit, supporters rallied against the federal government’s sudden funding termination for COB’s work — cuts they say could shut down the organization entirely.

Local impact

On April 22, the Circle of Brotherhood (COB) and 364 other community-based organizations nationwide received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that their federal grant funding would be terminated immediately, disrupting their operations on gun violence prevention programs and crime-victim advocacy. According to the letter, the canceled awards “no longer effectuate the program goals or agency priorities.”

The $2 million federal grant included funding for staff and COB’s community wellness and violence intervention program. The cuts, which froze $600,000 of that amount, came with no warning and just before summer, the peak season for violence.

The nonprofit now faces uncertainty. COB’s Executive Director Lyle Muhammad said the cuts could effectively mean layoffs, and even the end of the organization.

“These are the doctors and nurses that work in your community every day,” Muhammad said, likening his staff to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis. “Can you imagine if, during the height of the COVID pandemic, a mandate came down to lay off doctors and nurses? Get that image in your mind.”'

The nonprofit has a team of individuals known as "peacemakers" who work directly with children in local schools to help prevent conflict. Acting as a neighborhood presence, the team patrols communities, works to deter crime, mentors youth, supports grieving families and brokers peace where bullets often fly.

Muhammad highlighted the powerful impact his team has had on the community, citing examples in which peacemakers have intervened to stop suicide attempts and prevent potential murders.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times To emphasize the importance of its work, the COB disoplayed the faces of people who have been murdered due to gun violence.

“I've seen everything,” Muhammad told The Miami Times. “I've watched some of the peacemakers actually make people put guns away that will get ready to shoot and kill each other — the door-to-door work, the service work, and the work we do with our foster care youth.”

Wearing T-shirts identifying them as “COB Staff,” the team members stood solemnly as Muhammad detailed their outsized impact: an 80% drop in violent crime in targeted neighborhoods, credited to intervention strategies, youth programs and tireless mediation efforts.

The nonprofit has also calculated the amount it takes to keep its staff employed for one year down to the penny: $1,589,227.23.

“This staff being under jeopardy, not knowing if they're gonna get another paycheck or not, they have not wavered,” Muhammad said, confirming a recent scrambling to secure one more round of payroll.

A call to action

Several organizations and partners stood up to support Circle of Brotherhood and voice concerns about the potential consequences of the federal funding cuts.

Armen Henderson, founder of the Dade County Street Response (DCSR) who works with the COB and other organizations in the Healing and Justice Center Coalition, stressed that gun violence is a public health issue.

“You can't have public safety without the community,” Henderson said. “To defund organizations like this across the country sends a message that you don't care about the safety of the public. Public safety is more than just police officers and handcuffs and jails; it's community-rooted organizations like Circle of Brotherhood that are going out there and also putting their lives on the line to make sure that our community is safe.”

Henderson credited community violence intervention groups for playing a key role in bringing Miami-Dade County’s homicide rate to a historic low during recent years. The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment, with key statistics reflecting a more secure environment compared to previous years. Data shows that Miami’s crime rate is approximately 30 incidents per 1,000 residents, which is 10% lower than the national average.

Katie Aguirre of Moms Demand Action, another nonprofit focused on gun violence prevention, spoke against the cuts.

“They are not just numbers; they are saving lives,” Aguirre said. “These programs, like the ones here at the Circle of Brotherhood, and resources are the difference between a shooting prevention and a life lost.”

Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother and a national gun violence prevention advocate who also works with the Circle of Brotherhood’s health and wellness department, offered her own sentiments.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times Circle of Brotherhood staff carried banners with messages to support CVI programs.

“It's important that we send a clear message to the White House that the work that we do is extremely important to not only our young people, but our community,” Fulton said. “We have to make sure that we are putting people over profit. This is not one of the areas they need to cut.”

She urged public officials to understand the importance of these programs for children.

“If you don't think that our children are important, what do you think is important? What do you see the vision for our young people if you don't see them waking up every day and living a prosperous and productive life? “

A plea to power

But the rally wasn’t a protest, Muhammad clarified; it was an appeal.

“This is an appeal to those on all levels — athletes, entertainers, people who reap rich and know they can support this movement on their own,” Muhammad said. “We're looking for those who love the beautiful weather in Miami, who build multimillion-dollar homes as they should because they earned it. But what if we earn it? And what do we deserve with this work?”

He also sent a clear message to elected officials.

“This is not about politics, but I have to be crystal clear to you. We're not asking for recommendation letters. We're not asking for a vote of confidence; we're asking for checks.”

Leroy Jones, a longtime community organizer and leader of the Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA), echoed the urgency of that call, as well as the spirit behind it.

“Everybody has somebody in their family that’s been affected by gun violence, and when we get the call to serve, we don’t ask what color you are or what community you’re from. We just show up to help,” Jones said. “We need our community to stand up for us just like we stand up for them.”

Now, Muhammad is calling on donors to help with their fundraising efforts. The organization has a GoFundMe page to reach its nearly $1.6 million goal.

“Don’t wait until murder visits your doorstep to wanna get involved in this work,” he said. “We can't do this work without the funding needed to keep it going.”