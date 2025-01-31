© 2025 WLRN
Red tide detected in the Lower Florida Keys

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
A health alert sign warns visitors.
Douglas R. Clifford
/
Tampa Bay Times
A health alert sign warns visitors of Sand Key Park to the presence of red tide in the surrounding water in March 2023.

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is advising Keys residents and visitors to exercise caution as the presence of red tide was detected near Marvin Key and Marquesas Keys.

The warning comes after a water sample taken Tuesday indicated high concentrations of the organism responsible for red tide, called Karenia Brevis.

K. Brevis is capable of producing neurotoxins that can cause respiratory issues in humans and other animals.

The health department advises people not to swim or wade in red tide waters. Those with pre-existing respiratory issues should avoid the area. Residents living along the coast where red tide is identified should close their windows and run the air conditioner. They also recommend that people should wash their skin and clothes with fresh water if exposed to red tide, or their skin becomes irritated.

Other recommendations include: keeping pets and livestock away from the area and not eating shellfish or distressed fish that’s been caught in the area.

Healthy fish may be safe to eat, as long as they are fillet, rinsed in tap or bottled water and their guts are discarded, according to a DOH-Monroe press release.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper reports on all things Florida Keys and South Dade for WLRN.
