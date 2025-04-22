Trump administration's federal funding pause disrupts Planned Parenthood services, says Florida NOW

Eleven Planned Parenthood health centers in Florida are facing “severe disruptions to their operations” after the Trump administration paused federal funding, says the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women.

The federal government announced this month it had paused $27.5 million for organizations nationwide that provide family planning, contraception, cancer screenings and sexually transmitted infection services under Title X as it investigates whether they’re complying with the law.

"Freezing $27.5 million in Title X funding is part of Trump’s ongoing strategy to create chaos, confusion, and fear —especially for low-income people, rural communities, immigrants, and anyone who can become pregnant,” Florida NOW President Debbie Deland, said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declined to say which laws or executive orders the groups are being investigated for violating, though the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association said some of the letters cited civil rights laws.

“The administration’s accusations are baseless and discriminatory,” Deland said. “Planned Parenthood is not violating Title X — they’re being punished for offering choice, and for standing with Black communities, immigrants, and anyone in need of care.”

“For many, Planned Parenthood isn’t just a clinic — it’s their only source of healthcare,” Deland added.

Major anti-abortion groups gathered in the nation’s capital last month to begin a lobbying effort with Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration aimed at eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood, with some calling on Elon Musk to make the organization one of his cost-cutting targets.

Nationwide, anti-abortion groups are taking aim at abortion providers under an initiative called Defund Planned Parenthood, which targets federal Medicaid funding for the reproductive health care provider.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided earlier this month in a case over whether states should be able to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, which comes amid the wider push from abortion opponents to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider. A decision is pending.