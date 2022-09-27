Hurricane Ian is almost here. Here's what's open, and what's closed, as it moves towards South Florida

Here's what's open, and what's closed in South Florida as the state braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm first made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning and is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a strong Cat 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all of South Florida is under a tropical storm warning.

K-12 and higher education: All public schools in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be closed on Wednesday. So far, Miami-Dade and Broward have also canceled classes for Thursday. Archdiocesan schools will also be closed across the region on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Colleges and universities across South Florida are canceling classes as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. Officials have announced there will be no classes on Wednesday at the College of the Florida Keys, Miami Dade College, Broward College, Palm Beach State College and Florida International University.

Travel: All flights have been canceled at Key West International Airport on Tuesday. Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Palm Beach County International will remain open, but some flights are delayed or canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Check your flight status with your airline before you head to the airport.

Flights between MIA and Key West, the Cayman Islands, Cuba and Central and North Florida are expected to be delayed or canceled this week.

Emergency services: All emergency services, including police and fire, are currently operating in Monroe County, but will stop when winds reach 35 mph and resume again when it is safe to do so. Monroe County’s air ambulance service Trauma Star is not in operation.

Public transit: Key West Transit has been suspended until further notice. The suspended services include the Lower Keys Shuttle, City Routes, and the Duval Loop. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties' public transportation system will continue to operate as normal. Tri-Rail and Brightline also remain in service.

Parks and libraries: Monroe County libraries will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All parks and libraries will be closed in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday and Thursday. Broward County Public Libraries and the Palm Beach County Library System will be closed starting Wednesday until further notice. Broward County parks will be closed from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday. ZooMiami will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Boat ramps: All boat ramps in Monroe County will remain open.

Supermarkets: Publix stores in Key West and Marathon closed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and are set to reopen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Remaining locations in southeast Florida remain open.

Other government operations: In Palm Beach County, garbage will not be collected in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.

