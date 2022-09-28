Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees

Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night.

Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today

The neighborhood sits between Douglas Road and University Drive. Sheridan and Taft Street border the neighborhood to the north and south. Pasadena Lakes elementary school, which sits on the edge of the neighborhood closest to Douglas and Sheridan, did not appear to have any damage.

The wind ripped up picket fences and left a portable storage unit overturned in a front yard. Almost every house had a pile of tree stumps and debris clogging their front yards at about 4 p.m.

Gerard Albert III / WLRN News An overturned storage container wound up in a front yard after a tornado hit the Pasadena Lakes community in Pembroke Pines.

The storm ripped through the neighborhood after destroying about 30 small planes at North Perry airport. Some were missing wings and tails, others were flipped upside down.

There was a small amount of structural damage to the airport, which is operated by the county, said Mayor Michael Udine.

“This morning I was able to personally go by and view some damaged areas in Broward County. North Perry airport sustained some minor building and structural damage and approximately 30 aircrafts were damaged from a tornado around 7:30 p.m. last night,” he said in a Wednesday morning press conference.

The airport is closed for now, Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale airport remains open, however.

There were no reported injuries caused by the tornados in Broward County, Udine said.

The tornado was one of at least two that ripped through Broward County last night even before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The Sun Sentinel reported that in Davie, at least 10 mobile homes were damaged in the 600 block of Southwest 135th Terrace.

In Palm Beach County, a tornado damaged a retirement community. The Kings Point neighborhood is in an unincorporated area west of Delray Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. PBCFR said two people were transported to hospital, including person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed.

