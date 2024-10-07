Hurricane Milton: What's open and what's closed in South Florida?

*This story as been updated on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 7:36 p.m.

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified into a category 5 hurricane on a path toward Tampa and Orlando.

South Florida is not in the current path of Milton, the National Weather Service says heavy rainfall will continue to impact the entire region tomorrow through Thursday. So far, the entire South Florida region is under a Flood Watch with coastal areas in northern Miami-Dade, Broward and southern Palm Beach counties under a Flood Warning. Tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes are possible as well.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Dry Tortugas, according to the NWS in Key West. A Tropical Storm watch and Coastal Flood watch are in effect for all of the Florida Keys.

For weather and news updates, tune in to WLRN 91.3 FM and WKWM 91.5 FM (Florida Keys) and via the Florida Storms app.

Find sandbag distribution sites in South Florida here . And find more resources — your shelter and evacuation zones, how to gauge your risk and what to put in your emergency supply kit — at wlrn.org/hurricanes .

Please send any storm-related announcements to the WLRN newsroom: news@wlrnnews.org

Brightline service between West Palm Beach and Orlando will be suspended on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10. Service between all South Florida stations will content as normal. On Tuesday, Brightline's 7:45 p.m. northbound service from Miami will end in West Palm Beach.

Broward College will remain open on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and will cancel in person and online classes on Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 10.

Broward County Government offices are currently open and operating normally. The County Administrator has declared a Local State of Emergency as of 3PM Monday. All agencies of Broward County Government are expected to be open for business as usual on Tuesday. View the latest here.

Broward County Commission meeting set for Tuesday, October 8 is expected to take place as scheduled. View the latest here.

Broward County Public Schools will be open on Tuesday, Oct. 8 but all district offices will be closed by 4 p.m., including all after-school activities, including evening classes. All school and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10. That includes all activities and event. BCPS expects to resume normal operations on Thursday, ct. 10.

The College of the Florida Keys is closely monitoring the storm. Announcements including closures and reopenings will be sent to students and employees via email, phone and text.

Florida state parks closures can be found here . Parks in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach remain open.

All Florida Atlantic University campuses will suspend operations and classes starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10. Find more updates here.

Florida Department of Health offices in Monroe County will be closed on Wednesday. Offices will remain closed until further notice.

Campuses at Florida International University will be closed starting at 5 p.m on Tuesday through Wednesday. Both in-person and online classes are canceled. Read the full message here.

Fort Lauderdale International Airport is open. Check your airline for updated flight status. Updates can be viewed on X here .

Key West International Airport is open and operating as normal. Check your airline for any changes. Additional updates can be found here .

Miami Dade College will cancel classes starting on 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is actively monitoring the storm and has decided to close all schools and district operations on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Updates can be viewed on X here .

Miami-Dade County: Homeless shelters. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is activating its Emergency Weather Procedures. Homeless shelters are making overflow inventory like surplus space, hallways and other common areas, available so individuals experiencing homelessness can come in from the elements during the duration of the storm. Homeless outreach teams will transport unhoused individuals, upon request, to available capacity, beginning with the most vulnerable. These beds are in addition to existing emergency housing capacity.

Miami International Airport: MIA is monitoring Hurricane Milton and urges travelers to check their airline to confirm their flight status.

Monroe County has not closed offices. Solid waste is also running as normal.

The Monroe County School District says all schools and offices will be open for normal operations on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Decisions on after school activities and events on Tuesday will be made at the school level. Decisions on operations for Wednesday will be made by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the county's PIO.

North Bay Village's bulk trash pick-up has been canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 8. Regular garbage pick-ups will remain the same.

Nova Southeastern University campuses in Davie, Fort Lauderdale and Miramar will be closed as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10. This includes the NSU Art Museum, all NSU Health clinics, the Oceanographic Campus and the University School.

Palm Beach International Airport is open and operational. Airport officials encourage travelers to check their flight status with their airlines.

Palm Beach County Public Schools: On Tuesday, Oct. 8, all district-operated schools and offices will remain open tomorrow. Elementary and middle school after-care programs will continue. After school events, clubs, athletics, and adult education programs will be canceled.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10. all district-operated schools and offices will be closed. This also includes extracurricular activities, after care programs, sports, school meetings and other on-campus events.

On Friday, Oct. 11, district-operated schools and offices are expected to reopen and resume normal operations.

Unless informed otherwise, the Diocese of Palm Beach, Office of Catholic Schools follows the decision of Palm Beach County schools. Updates can be viewed here .

South Miami: The City of South Miami is currently monitoring this storm, and has declared a State of Emergency for the City of South Miami effective October 6th, 2024. View updates here .

University of Florida offices are closed and classes are canceled on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

University of Miami will suspend in-person classes starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 11. All classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will take place remotely. All in-person meetings and campus events (both indoor and outdoor) during this time are canceled. Dining halls and retail locations will remain open. Read the full advisory here.

The following locations will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen Friday, Oct. 11 on normal schedules:

Libraries on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses

Herbert Wellness Center on the Coral Gables Campus

Student Center Complex on the Coral Gables Campus

All other campus services will continue on regular schedules unless otherwise communicated.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Broward kickoff event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 has been postponed. The rescheduled date is Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m at Allegro, 1290 N. Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale. More info on this year’s Walk is available at alz.org/BrowardCountyWalk .