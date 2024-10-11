South Florida first responders join the recovery effort for Hurricane Milton

With South Florida spared the worst of Hurricane Milton, the region’s fire and rescue teams are aiding other parts of Florida in storm recovery efforts.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue joined up with southwest Florida first responders to help affected areas.

BSO’s fire chief Tim Keith says it's all about being a good neighbor.

“We're not as impacted here,” he told WLRN. “What can we do to help offset and alleviate the suffering in another area?

“People forget those public safety people who are there, they live in that same area that's impacted, especially during hurricanes. So several of them may have lost their houses or families may be impacted,” he said, noting his team will help relieve those local first responders who have been working non-stop following the storm making landfall on Thursday night.

Erika Benitez, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said their team was in the St. Petersburg area assisting with search and rescue, clearing debris from roadways and checking on residents coping with Milton’s aftermath.

“A lot of these folks don’t have power currently and we are going around to make sure they are using generators properly and ensuring their safety,” said Benitez.

On Friday, Florida residents slogged through flooded streets, gathered up scattered debris and assessed damage to their homes after the storm smashed through coastal communities and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes .

At least 10 people were dead and rescuers were still saving people from swollen rivers, but many expressed relief that Milton wasn’t worse. The hurricane spared densely populated Tampa a direct hit, and the lethal storm surge that scientists feared never materialized .

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

