After Edie Eger’s parents were murdered in Auschwitz, the notorious Dr. Josef Mengele forced her to dance for his amusement. Surviving three concentration camps, Edie was ultimately pulled from a pile of corpses when she was liberated in 1945.

Decades of flashbacks and survivor’s guilt forced her to stay silent and hide from the past. After years of suffering, Edie was able to heal and forgive the one person she’d been unable to forgive—herself.