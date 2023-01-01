© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

I Danced for the Angel of Death – The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story

After Edie Eger’s parents were murdered in Auschwitz, the notorious Dr. Josef Mengele forced her to dance for his amusement. Surviving three concentration camps, Edie was ultimately pulled from a pile of corpses when she was liberated in 1945.

Decades of flashbacks and survivor’s guilt forced her to stay silent and hide from the past. After years of suffering, Edie was able to heal and forgive the one person she’d been unable to forgive—herself.

Film Teaching Resources

edith-eger-curriculum-guide-sunshine-state-stardards1024_1.jpg
edith-eger-curriculum-guide-common-core-standards1024_1.jpg
edith-eger-classrooom-handouts1024_1.jpg

Learn More »