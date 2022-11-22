Dozens of Haitian migrants were rescued while trying to reach the Florida Keys

More than a dozen Haitians, desperate to reach U.S. soil jumped into the water off the Florida Keys on Monday under the night sky after their dilapidated wooden sailboat grounded on a popular sandbar in Islamorada.

The fleeing migrants set off a chaotic scramble by law enforcement officials. Sheriff’s deputies, state Fish and Wildlife police and federal agents pointed flashlights to light up the dark ocean; while a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter circled above to help federal crews capture as many migrants as possible.

The boat’s arrival, shortly after 5 p.m. near the Whale Harbor Bridge, culminated a harrowing journey from Haiti and a day in which U.S. Coast Guard crews, battling rough seas and high winds, tried to prevent the sailboat from capsizing as it struggled to stay afloat in high swells off Key Largo.

