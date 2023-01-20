Stream: WLRN's Detention by Design Live

Cuban and Haitian migrants are once again landing battered boats in Florida in large numbers. Join us live for a timely discussion about the moment — and the history that preceded it.

D﻿rawing from the deep historical research and narrative storytelling in his 2022 podcast, Detention by Design, WLRN News host Danny Rivero will help audiences gain a deeper understanding of the political and racial dynamics underpinning the U.S. government's response to an influx of migrants fleeing Cuba and Haiti — 50 years ago, and today.

A live panel of community leaders, immigration attorneys, journalists and researchers will share their insights on how the recent arrivals of migrants to Florida by boat are shaping policy and affecting families across the region.

The live production will begin at 1 p.m., taking the South Florida Roundup's usual slot. You can live stream it below.

For those who wish to attend in person, please RSVP here and arrive at 12:15 p.m.

The program — which will take the South Florida Roundup's usual slot — will also air and stream live on 91.3 FM and the WLRN mobile app, as well as on WLRN's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Detention by Design is a six-part podcast series published last fall. It was made possible with funding from the Shepard Broad Foundation.

