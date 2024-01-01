Journalism Impact Report
OVERVIEW
Journalism plays an essential role in strengthening democracy by promoting transparency, holding power to account and fostering informed civic engagement. Local investigative reporting is especially at risk. It is time-consuming and expensive. and even though it is a powerful tool for ensuring an accountable and transparent society, it is often among the first to be cut when newsrooms struggle to stay afloat.
In today's media landscape. we see shrinking newsrooms. declining and competing revenue. increased consolidation and threats to press freedom. As local papers downsize. or even close entirely, communities are missing critical coverage of their institutions. businesses and governments. In addition. factual reporting is threatened by the weaponization of disinformation to serve political gain. favor corporate entities. influence public opinion and erode public trust in reliable sources of news and information.
As issues grow more urgent and complex by the day, so does the need for credible journalism. Trusted information that can rise above politicized commentary helps build mutual understanding and counter efforts to stir doubt and division.
The WLRN Journalism Impact Fund aims to fill the gaps in local reporting with an investment in investigative reporting, fact-checking and unbiased coverage.
As one of the nation's most trusted institutions. public media plays an integral role in fostering an informed citizenry. WLRN Public Media is making a significant investment in its newsroom and in local journalism to address market gaps. WLRN continues to be a force in South Florida. connecting individuals to local stories every day with a commitment to serve as our region's leader in local storytelling. Our goal is to inform. educate. inspire and build connection and trust throughout all our communities.
To date. WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact. a Pulitzer Prize winning fact checking media organization to ensure accuracy in reporting. In addition. WLRN has formed partnerships with the Haitian Times and El Nuevo Herald. sharing content with other local and state news organizations. Content is also shared with other NPR affiliates in the state. earning WLRN extended brand recognition and credibility beyond the local market.
The WLRN Journalism Impact Fund will help fuel an award winning team with the resources needed to deliver high quality, in-depth coverage that holds power to account and serves the public interest.
KEY FOCUS AREAS
As a nonprofit. individual donors make up the most significant share of funding to WLRN Public Media. Donors recognize the importance of providing journalists with the freedom. resources. and access to pursue stories that can shine a light on corruption. injustice. and wrongdoing, while at the same time. highlighting positive stories of hope and inspiration. With key focus areas. in depth reporting helps to inform. engage and equip the community with a deeper understanding and promote greater civic engagement. In this way, donors make a greater impact on what is important to them and where resources are needed most.
The Journalism Impact Fund will align with WLRN's strategic objectives in the following areas:
LOCAL GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATIVE UNIT
a new reporting team to explore Florida-focused investigative projects.
LOCAL COUNTY COVERAGE
an assigned reporter on the ground in each county from Key West to Miami to Broward to Palm Beach.
HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION
a dedicated reporter for each beat to provide local perspectives on these important topics in Florida.
THE ENVIRONMENT
a seasoned environmental reporter who covers everything on the environment as it relates to South Florida.
THE ECONOMY
WLRN Senior Economics Editor will track everything in the South Florida economy from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure.
LATIN AMERICA REPORTING
WLRN Americas Editor covers important stories on Latin America and the Caribbean. from the window of South Florida.
MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING
robust digital content to meet audiences on the platforms where they engage.
OBJECTIVES
The primary objective of the Journalism Impact Fund is to foster a vibrant and resilient independent media ecosystem. The Fund is not simply a means to support today but is designed to help advance WLRN Public Media's sustainability for the future.
1) Strengthening Democracy
By supporting journalism that promotes transparency. accountability. and civic engagement. the Impact Fund helps contribute to an informed citizenry and healthier democratic society.
2) Promoting Media Diversity
Public media often strives to represent a broad range of perspectives and voices. The Impact Fund can provide resources and diverse talent to support underrepresented communities and promote diversity in journalism. ensuring a more inclusive media landscape.
3) Fostering Investigative Journalism
Investigative reporting is resource-intensive and often requires significant time and financial investments. The Impact Fund can support investigations into important issues that may otherwise go unnoticed. holding powerful entities accountable and uncovering stories relevant to the community.
4) Strengthening Local News
Local journalism has faced significant challenges in recent years. with many communities experiencing a decline in local news coverage. The Impact Fund can help to expand reporting to provide support to other media outlets. helping to fill the gaps in news coverage. extend the value of WLRN reporting and keep communities informed about matters that directly affect them.
5) Encouraging Innovation
Journalism is evolving in the digital age. and the Impact Fund can foster innovation within WLRN. By investing in new technologies. platforms. and storytelling methods. the fund can help WLRN stay relevant and reach wider audiences.
EXPECTED OUTCOMES
Increased Civic Awareness: Through in-depth reporting and expanded coverage, we anticipate a higher level of civic awareness. leading to an informed and engaged community.
Positive Community Impact: Our investigative reporting projects will shed light on critical issues. prompt necessary reforms. further diversify the WLRN audience. and positively impact the lives of all those in our community.
Engage People Across Platforms with captivating content that reaches people how they want to be reached. including traditional. digital. social. and in-person engagement.
Public Participation: The Journalism Impact Fund's community engagement initiatives will encourage public participation. fostering a sense of shared responsibility and ownership over local issues.
Trust and Credibility: By investing in quality journalism and nurturing local talent. we aim to enhance our organization's trust and credibility within the community.
Build Productive Relationships with a range of stakeholders locally and nationally, including the school district. legislature. community groups. local news organizations. and local nonprofits as well as NPR PBS and other national organizations.
Keep Up With Change and evolve as needed to effectively address competition (local and national) and social change.
Listen to Stakeholders to understand how WLRN can best meet their needs. including the audience. wider community, funders. and others that will be critical to WLRN's future.
BUDGET NARRATIVE
Inclusive of all costs. each area of focused reporting requires a minimum of $100,000 to fund all operational costs per year. The WU N Journalism Impact Fund is a multi-year commitment opportunity for donors.
The goal is to reach a total of $750,000 over three years. reflecting WLRN's 75 years of service to the South Florida community. Annual gifts begin at $25,000 per year. We believe this will ensure WLRN's sustainability and growth toward the future.
FUNDING ALLOCATION
The President and CEO. in consultation with senior management and the Friends of WLRN Board of Directors. will designate the allocation of funds which align with overall operational costs and strategic objectives.
Use of the Fund is not limited to the fiscal year in which gifts are made (unless stated by the donor).
Within hours of publishing the first story, the county commission raised questions around the program and the mayor halted funding, pending an investigation.
Later, the county agreed to unfreeze funding with the condition that no further properties could be sold until the investigation was finalized.
A follow-up report from WLRN revealed a network of friends and associates who were involved in questionable transactions of homes sold which profited from those most vulnerable.
A subsequent story uncovered that a company that purchased many of the properties is owned by the mother of the Miami City attorney. A few weeks later, an associated company was legally dissolved.
CONCLUSION
The Journalism Impact Fund appeals to donors looking to make philanthropic gifts based on mission versus programmatic affinity. The Fund introduces a broader institutional vision and presents individuals with an opportunity to support in a more impactful way. Donor recognition would be available on a WLRN.org Journalism Impact Fund landing page and recognized in e-newsletter communication. Acknowledgment would also be recognized at special events.
The Journalism Impact Fund will significantly contribute to the growth and vitality of WLRN Public Media and solidify the future growth of reliable. trustworthy, and unbiased journalism in South Florida and beyond.