Journalism Impact Report

OVERVIEW

Journalism plays an essential role in strengthening democracy by promoting transparency, holding power to account and fostering informed civic engagement. Local investigative reporting is especially at risk. It is time-consuming and expensive. and even though it is a powerful tool for ensuring an accountable and transparent society, it is often among the first to be cut when newsrooms struggle to stay afloat.

In today's media landscape. we see shrinking newsrooms. declining and competing revenue. increased consolidation and threats to press freedom. As local papers downsize. or even close entirely, communities are missing critical coverage of their institutions. businesses and governments. In addition. factual reporting is threatened by the weaponization of disinformation to serve political gain. favor corporate entities. influence public opinion and erode public trust in reliable sources of news and information.

As issues grow more urgent and complex by the day, so does the need for credible journalism. Trusted information that can rise above politicized commentary helps build mutual understanding and counter efforts to stir doubt and division.

The WLRN Journalism Impact Fund aims to fill the gaps in local reporting with an investment in investigative reporting, fact-checking and unbiased coverage.

As one of the nation's most trusted institutions. public media plays an integral role in fostering an informed citizenry. WLRN Public Media is making a significant investment in its newsroom and in local journalism to address market gaps. WLRN continues to be a force in South Florida. connecting individuals to local stories every day with a commitment to serve as our region's leader in local storytelling. Our goal is to inform. educate. inspire and build connection and trust throughout all our communities.

To date. WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact. a Pulitzer Prize winning fact checking media organization to ensure accuracy in reporting. In addition. WLRN has formed partnerships with the Haitian Times and El Nuevo Herald. sharing content with other local and state news organizations. Content is also shared with other NPR affiliates in the state. earning WLRN extended brand recognition and credibility beyond the local market.

The WLRN Journalism Impact Fund will help fuel an award winning team with the resources needed to deliver high quality, in-depth coverage that holds power to account and serves the public interest.

KEY FOCUS AREAS

As a nonprofit. individual donors make up the most significant share of funding to WLRN Public Media. Donors recognize the importance of providing journalists with the freedom. resources. and access to pursue stories that can shine a light on corruption. injustice. and wrongdoing, while at the same time. highlighting positive stories of hope and inspiration. With key focus areas. in depth reporting helps to inform. engage and equip the community with a deeper understanding and promote greater civic engagement. In this way, donors make a greater impact on what is important to them and where resources are needed most.

The Journalism Impact Fund will align with WLRN's strategic objectives in the following areas:

LOCAL GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

a new reporting team to explore Florida-focused investigative projects.

LOCAL COUNTY COVERAGE

an assigned reporter on the ground in each county from Key West to Miami to Broward to Palm Beach.

HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION

a dedicated reporter for each beat to provide local perspectives on these important topics in Florida.

THE ENVIRONMENT

a seasoned environmental reporter who covers everything on the environment as it relates to South Florida.

THE ECONOMY

WLRN Senior Economics Editor will track everything in the South Florida economy from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure.

LATIN AMERICA REPORTING

WLRN Americas Editor covers important stories on Latin America and the Caribbean. from the window of South Florida.

MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING

robust digital content to meet audiences on the platforms where they engage.