News in Brief

It's Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2024.
On the WLRN website today:
- Health: How hurricanes impact children's mental health
- Business & Economy: Why Miami struggled to sell its first Forever Bonds - and it wasn't the City Hall drama
- Arts & Culture: For 10 years, this Miami nonprofit has helped prisoners find their voices as writers
Officials are proposing changes to the city’s sea turtle ordinance from 2006 to reduce how often hatchlings are led away from the ocean after becoming disoriented by artificial lights.
AccuWeather is still predicting an above-average season but is now forecasting 16 to 20 named storms, as opposed to its March prediction of 20 to 25.
Justice Department officials say that 52-year-old Bryan Bishop of Marathon sprayed a chemical irritant at two police officers during the attack on the Capitol.