Venezuela is a conduit for Russian propaganda in Latin America, according to a news watchdog

Venezuela has become a conduit for Russian Spanish-language propaganda in Latin America, according to a media watchdog that is releasing a new tool that seeks to dispel misinformation in the country and region.

On Thursday, NewsGuard, an organization created by journalists to monitor disinformation and assess the credibility of news and information websites, launched a Venezuela misinformation tracker to debunk what it says are widely shared conspiracies in the Americas.

The New York-based organization says the project is the result of six months of monitoring, and is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of State Global Engagement Center, though NewsGuard says it maintained complete editorial control of the project.

