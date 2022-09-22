© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latin America

Venezuela is a conduit for Russian propaganda in Latin America, according to a news watchdog

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Miami Herald Staff Report
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Maduro.jpg
Miami Herald
/
Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has become a conduit for Russian Spanish-language propaganda in Latin America, according to a media watchdog that is releasing a new tool that seeks to dispel misinformation in the country and region.

On Thursday, NewsGuard, an organization created by journalists to monitor disinformation and assess the credibility of news and information websites, launched a Venezuela misinformation tracker to debunk what it says are widely shared conspiracies in the Americas.

The New York-based organization says the project is the result of six months of monitoring, and is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of State Global Engagement Center, though NewsGuard says it maintained complete editorial control of the project.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags
Latin America NewsVenezuelamisinformation
Miami Herald Staff Report
See stories by Miami Herald Staff Report
Related Content
DeSantisMaduro.png
  1. DeSantis won't pay for exploiting migrants — just as Maduro hasn't for expelling them
  2. The Latino community is facing issues with misinformation on abortions