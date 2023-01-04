© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Latin America

Brazil's former president leaves for Central Florida, skips successor's inauguration

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Skyler Swisher
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
BolsonaroDefeated2022.jpeg
Eraldo Perez
/
AP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaking at the Alvorada presidential palace in Brasilia on Tuesday, as his congressman son Eduardo Bolsonaro stands behind him.

A resort community near Disney World has turned into a rallying spot for supporters of former right-wing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, a politician dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” who broke tradition by leaving for Florida and skipping his successor’s inauguration.

More than 50 well-wishers, some draped in Brazilian flags and Bolsonaro garb, gathered Tuesday outside a vacation home where Bolsonaro is staying about five miles south of Disney in Osceola County.

Antonio Pereira, 57, of Coconut Creek, drove from South Florida for a chance to meet Bolsonaro. He wore a “Make Brazil Great Again” shirt and praised Bolsonaro’s leadership style.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Skyler Swisher
