Brazil's former president leaves for Central Florida, skips successor's inauguration

A resort community near Disney World has turned into a rallying spot for supporters of former right-wing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, a politician dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” who broke tradition by leaving for Florida and skipping his successor’s inauguration.

More than 50 well-wishers, some draped in Brazilian flags and Bolsonaro garb, gathered Tuesday outside a vacation home where Bolsonaro is staying about five miles south of Disney in Osceola County.

Antonio Pereira, 57, of Coconut Creek, drove from South Florida for a chance to meet Bolsonaro. He wore a “Make Brazil Great Again” shirt and praised Bolsonaro’s leadership style.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.