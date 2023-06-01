© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Law & Justice

Joe Carollo found liable: ordered to pay $63 million in federal 'harassment' case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo at a city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
C.M. GUERRERO
/
Miami Herald
City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo at a city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo has been found liable for violating the First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla.

A Broward jury has reached a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs in a federal civil rights case against the commissioner, and found that he must pay $63.5 million dollars to both plaintiffs in compensatory and punitive damages.

As the verdict was read out, Fuller could be seen openly crying in the audience, while his family and friends comforted him. Carollo, meanwhile, remained stoic.

READ MORE: Jurors begin deliberations in Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's federal civil trial

This comes after an elongated trial that spanned two months, as plaintiffs argued that Carollo used the offices of city government to harass their businesses and properties because they supported his political opponent, Alfonso Leon, in a 2017 election for city commissioner, violating their constitutional rights.

Because the commissioner was sued in his personal capacity for actions allegedly done outside the scope of his duties as an elected official, the burden of payment is expected to fall on him, and not on city taxpayers. His attorneys attempted to argue the damages calculation before a verdict was reached, but were cut short by the jury's decision.

Fuller and Pinilla were not allowed to comment to reporters following the verdict, owing to instruction from a federal judge pending further clarification. When asked by media if he would appeal the decision, Carollo laughed and walked away.

Carollo may appeal the jury's decision to a higher court.

This is a developing story.

Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter
