Miami broker turns himself in to face sexual battery charge

Ohad Fisherman, who is accused along with real estate agent Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, of participating in an alleged sexual assault in 2016, surrendered to authorities in Miami on Wednesday. A judge said she would release Fisherman on bond after his family secured funds.

Fisherman, who faces one charge of sexual battery, is a friend and former colleague of brokers Oren Alexander and his older brother, Tal Alexander. Along with Oren’s twin, Alon Alexander, the brothers were arrested last week on federal charges of sex trafficking. All three brothers are accused of using their wealth and status to lure, drug and assault dozens of women. The twins also face separate state felony charges of sexual battery connected to three separate assaults.

In one of those assaults, which allegedly occurred in December 2016, Fisherman, 39, is named as an accomplice. He did not enter a plea Wednesday.

READ MORE: Miami judge approves bail for wealthy Alexander twins in state rape case

Last week, when the Alexander brothers were arrested, authorities described Fisherman as “at large.” Jeffrey Sloman, a lawyer for Fisherman, clarified the next day that his client was on a delayed honeymoon in Japan. “Mr. Fisherman vehemently denies those allegations and is making plans to return to South Florida” to address the charges brought by the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office, Sloman said in an email to The New York Times.

On Wednesday morning, Fisherman walked into a Miami courtroom holding hands with his wife, Jordan Royt. Sloman told Circuit Judge Lody Jean that his client, with the help of his wife and his mother-in-law, Tamar Royt, was prepared to offer a $260,000 personal surety bond as well as a $25,000 corporate surety bond so Fisherman could avoid pretrial detention.

The Israeli-born Fisherman, who became an American citizen in 2023, according to his lawyer, has surrendered both Israeli and U.S. passports. He moved to New York City in 2012 and later launched a hummus company. From 2016 to 2020, he worked for Douglas Elliman, the brokerage where Oren and Tal Alexander also worked. In 2020, Fisherman moved to Miami, where he continues to work as a broker. Last year, he represented the buyer in the sale of the six-bedroom Miami condo rented by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

In court, Sloman told the judge that his client is not wealthy. “Mr. Fisherman’s net worth, we believe, is less than $1 million, so this is a significant bond,” he said.

The lawyer added that Wednesday marked Fisherman’s and Royt’s one-year wedding anniversary, and shared a handful of personal details about Fisherman, including that he served in the Israeli military and was honorably discharged, and that he wraps tefillin every morning, a prayer ritual observed by religious Jews.

“To say this came out of the blue is an understatement,” Sloman said of the charge against his client, adding that Fisherman is not implicated in any of the other charges against the Alexander brothers, all of whom remain in custody.

The charge against Fisherman concerns an alleged sexual assault against a woman, identified only by the initials M.L., who told police that Dec. 31, 2016, Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander sexually assaulted her while Fisherman helped hold her down. Last week, in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, the woman, who was a resident of New York City at the time, also filed a lawsuit against Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander.

On Wednesday, Jean agreed to the bond offering but said she would also order that Fisherman be fitted with an ankle monitor.

“You have a responsibility to the community as well as the victim to make sure that we bring charges that keep the community safe,” the judge said to Natalie Snyder, a prosecutor for the state of Florida, but added that Fisherman “is entitled to a bond. It is a bondable offense.”

Jean ordered that Fisherman be taken into custody while his family gathers the paperwork required to secure the funds and set a hearing for Friday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2024 The New York Times

