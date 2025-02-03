West Palm Beach mayor names new police chief, pending commission approval

West Palm Beach’s mayor has named a new police chief, pending commission approval.

Mayor Keith James appointed interim police chief Tony Araujo to step into the role full-time.

Araujo has led the department on an interim basis since October, following the firing of police chief Frank Adderley .

"Over the past several months, our interim police chief has demonstrated through action, not just words, that he is the leader that our department and the city needs," James told WPTV in a news conference.

The mayor tapped Araujo to lead the department following a national search.

"We will be engaged in improving the quality of life of all our citizens and in every neighborhood on our path to maintaining and growing a public safety footing that is present and accessible to all," Araujo said.

The city commission will consider Araujo’s appointment Monday evening.

